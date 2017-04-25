Knowledge is the new black.
25 April 2017 02:24 (South Africa)
Wired World

Central Chile hit by 7.1-magnitude quake: USGS

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 25 Apr 2017 01:07 (South Africa)

A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled central Chile on Monday, US geologists said. 

The quake, which struck at 6:30 pm (2130 GMT), was centered off the coast of the resort city of Valparaiso and had a depth of 9.8 kilometers (about six miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

Authorities urged residents to evacuate coastal areas as a precaution against a possible tsunami.

Chile lies on what is known as the "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The north of the country was struck by an 8.3-magnitude temblor followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.

In 2010, a quake measuring 8.8 in magnitude was also followed by a tsunami. It struck the center and south of the country, killing more than 500 people. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles





Do Not Miss