24 April 2017 04:45 (South Africa)
Street Talk: Interracial Relationships (Video)

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

Five women tell us what it is like being in interracial relationships in a divided city like Cape Town. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

