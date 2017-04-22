Wired World
Tennis: World number one Murray knocked out of Monte Carlo
Andy Murray suffered a shock third-round defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, the world number one beaten by Spain's 15th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Ramos-Vinolas toppled the Scottish top seed on his second match point to progress to the quarter-finals on the Monaco clay for the first time at the French Open warm-up event. DM
