22 April 2017 09:59 (South Africa)
Tennis: World number one Murray knocked out of Monte Carlo

  • 20 Apr 2017 02:06 (South Africa)

Andy Murray suffered a shock third-round defeat at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, the world number one beaten by Spain's 15th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Ramos-Vinolas toppled the Scottish top seed on his second match point to progress to the quarter-finals on the Monaco clay for the first time at the French Open warm-up event. DM

