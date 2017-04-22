Knowledge 2.0.
22 April 2017 09:59 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: Wednesday 19 April 2017

  • 19 Apr 2017 06:07 (South Africa)
BY EPA/ANDY RAIN British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of delivering a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 18 April 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will call for a snap general election for 08 June.

DM brings comments back, leopards threatened in South Africa, and Ancelotti calls for video refs.

Wednesday, 19 April 2017

“After listening for 10 minutes, I realised it's not so easy.”
Donald Trump

 
 

From a mysterious alleged attempted robbery involving someone visiting ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to a suspected gunman targeting the SACP’s Solly Mapaila, to death threats against DA leader Mmusi Maimane and a headless cat found in Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini’s garden, it appears that fear and paranoia are besetting South Africa’s political players. It is difficult to say how much of what is reported is due to heightened anxiety, public deception and genuine security threats, and whether ANC MPs considering voting against President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence have reason to fear for their lives. What is clear is that everybody is suspicious of everybody else and absolutely nobody trusts the state.

 
 
 

Facebook killer takes own life

A brief police chase following a massive manhunt for the "Facebook killer" resulted in the suspect taking his own life. Broadcasting live video on social media, the 37-year-old killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr, seemingly at random. After being recognised at a McDonald's drive-in, police were able to track him down to where he took his own life.

 

Comments return to Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick has brought back comments to your regular read. In order to curb rampant trolling, a new "civil" comments system has been introduced. Comment, rate other contributors' submissions, and generally partake in an informed discussion. The bottom of the barrel commentators will hopefully be weeded out in the process.

 

Soutpansberg Leopards threatened

Researchers have warned that a major leopard population in the Soutpansberg Mountains could be wiped out by 2020. Rampant illegal poaching has destroyed two-thirds of what was once South Africa's largest leopard population. Without intervention, the Royal Society Open Science Journal warns, there may soon be no leopards left in the area at all.

 

Ancelotti calls for video refs

A defeated Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has called for video refs following their controversial 4-2 loss to Real Madrid. Proceeding 6-3 from the Champion's League second leg quarter-final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to achieve 100 Champion's League goals. For Ancelotti, two of the goals conceded were off-side, and his team suffered a debatable red card. Certainly enough ammunition for a post-match grumble.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

67

The percentage of Netflix users in the United States who still pay for cable. South African statistics on this trend would be enlightening.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1987 The Simpsons first aired. It has been eating shorts ever since.

Saddam Hussein authored a best-selling romance novel. "Sabibah and the King" also spawned a 20-part series.

 

DRC: A tale of two corpses

BY SIMON ALLISON

 

