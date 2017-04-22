While you were sleeping: Wednesday 19 April 2017
DM brings comments back, leopards threatened in South Africa, and Ancelotti calls for video refs.
Wednesday, 19 April 2017
“After listening for 10 minutes, I realised it's not so easy.”
Donald Trump
STORY OF THE DAY
South Africa’s explosive political cocktail: Fear, Loathing, Conspiracy, Paranoia
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
From a mysterious alleged attempted robbery involving someone visiting ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to a suspected gunman targeting the SACP’s Solly Mapaila, to death threats against DA leader Mmusi Maimane and a headless cat found in Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini’s garden, it appears that fear and paranoia are besetting South Africa’s political players. It is difficult to say how much of what is reported is due to heightened anxiety, public deception and genuine security threats, and whether ANC MPs considering voting against President Jacob Zuma in a motion of no confidence have reason to fear for their lives. What is clear is that everybody is suspicious of everybody else and absolutely nobody trusts the state.
Facebook killer takes own life
A brief police chase following a massive manhunt for the "Facebook killer" resulted in the suspect taking his own life. Broadcasting live video on social media, the 37-year-old killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr, seemingly at random. After being recognised at a McDonald's drive-in, police were able to track him down to where he took his own life.
Comments return to Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick has brought back comments to your regular read.
Soutpansberg Leopards threatened
Researchers have warned that a major leopard population in the Soutpansberg Mountains could be wiped out by 2020. Rampant illegal poaching has destroyed two-thirds of what was once South Africa's largest leopard population. Without intervention, the Royal Society Open Science Journal warns, there may soon be no leopards left in the area at all.
Ancelotti calls for video refs
A defeated Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has called for video refs following their controversial 4-2 loss to Real Madrid. Proceeding 6-3 from the Champion's League second leg quarter-final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to achieve 100 Champion's League goals. For Ancelotti, two of the goals conceded were off-side, and his team suffered a debatable red card. Certainly enough ammunition for a post-match grumble.
IN NUMBERS
67
The percentage of Netflix users in the United States who still pay for cable. South African statistics on this trend would be enlightening.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1987 The Simpsons first aired. It has been eating shorts ever since.
Saddam Hussein authored a best-selling romance novel. "
Weather
BFN: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
CPT: min: 18° max: 30°, sunny
DBN: min: 19° max: 26°, sunny
EL: min: 18° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 8° max: 26°, sunny
KIM: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 27°, cloudy
PMB: min:17° max: 22°, cloudy
PE: min: 9° max: 26°, sunny
PTA: min: 10° max: 27°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$55.06
Gold=$1,291.17
Platinum=$976.88
R/$=13.25
R/€=14.22
R/£=17.03
$/€=0.93
JSE All Share=52,672.75
DJIA=20,525.87
FTSE 100=7,147.50
