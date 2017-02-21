While you were sleeping: 21st February 2017

The fallout surrounding acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane, who is being investigated by IPID on charges of defeating the ends of justice and possible corruption related to his R8-million home, continues. Did Phahlane mislead Parliament when he claimed he did not know IPID was investigating him and also when he stated that a CPN independent forensic report into corruption while he headed SAPS forensic division had “cleared him of all wronging”? There is much still to be unpacked in the CPN report including an illicit birthday party thrown for Phahlane in 2009 and involving Major-General Sandra Malebe -Thema, who has recently been implicated in the Life Esidimeni scandal.