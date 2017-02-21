South Africa
Street Talk: My first time (Video)
Who doesn’t remember the first time they had sex? Twenty ordinary people share their stories, some hilarious, others shocking. By STREET TALK.
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com
