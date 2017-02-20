New Zealand court rules Kim Dotcom eligible for US extradition

New Zealand's High Court ruled Monday that Kim Dotcom was eligible for extradition to the United States over online piracy allegations linked to his now-defunct Megaupload web empire.

High Court judge Murray Gilbert upheld a District Court ruling that there was enough evidence to send Dotcom and his three co-accused to stand trial in the United States.

Dotcom's legal team immediately vowed to appeal the decision and maintain their long-running fight against extradition. DM