New Zealand court rules Kim Dotcom eligible for US extradition
- 20 Feb 2017 05:20 (South Africa)
New Zealand's High Court ruled Monday that Kim Dotcom was eligible for extradition to the United States over online piracy allegations linked to his now-defunct Megaupload web empire.
High Court judge Murray Gilbert upheld a District Court ruling that there was enough evidence to send Dotcom and his three co-accused to stand trial in the United States.
Dotcom's legal team immediately vowed to appeal the decision and maintain their long-running fight against extradition. DM
