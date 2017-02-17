See the evil, hear the evil, speak the truth.
17 February 2017 07:13 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 17th February 2017

  • 17 Feb 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
BY EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT A protester kick back a gas canister at the police during a demonstration to support Theo and against police violence in Paris, France, 15 February 2017. Theo, a young man, was hospitalised for an emergency surgery after he was allegedly sodomized with a truncheon during a police check on 02 February 2017. The incident sparked violent protests in the Paris suburb, one police officer is now charged with rape.

Trump's adviser pick rejects job, ISIL bomb shrine in Pakistan, and Alphabet closer to global internet than anyone thought.

TGIF, 17th February 2017

“A new friend is always a miracle, but at thirty-three years old, such a bird of paradise rising in the sage-brush was an avatar. One friend in a lifetime is much; two are many; three are hardly possible.”
Henry Adams

 
 

It’s a curious thing. Every year President Jacob Zuma is pummelled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) before he can deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and then gets walloped for two days by other opposition parties during the debate on his speech. As if strengthened by the beating, he then emerges stronger in his reply to the debate. Zuma’s speech on Thursday showed he at least heard some of the concerns expressed. And he was able to maximise of the news of the day, warning that government is prepared to act against market abuse, price fixing and collusion in the private sector. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump's next advisor turns down the job

Retired Vice-Admiral Robert Harward has rejected the job offer of National Security Advisor. Tapped to replace now-disgraced Michael Flynn, Harward cited family commitments for his refusal of the job. Speculation is rife, however, that the admiral wanted to bring in his own team. Something which the Trump administration clearly disliked.

 

Isis suicide bomb blast kills 70

A bomb set off in southern Afghanistan has killed at least 70. The Isis-claimed suicide bomber entered the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a Sufi Muslim site, where he detonated his explosives. Another 250 are reported to be wounded, 40 of them critically.

 

Alphabet internet balloons inch closer

Alphabet announced late on Thursday that it is much closer to rolling out global internet-providing balloons than initially planned. Progress in AI-based navigation software has contributed to the balloons' ability to navigate high altitude winds more efficiently. Global internet service may well be a thing quite soon.

 

Yahoo fined over trial misreporting

Australian-US media outlet Yahoo7 was fined almost a quarter of a million dollars for pre-emptively reporting information on a murder trial before the jury had seen it.  The Australian court accused Yahoo of putting profit before principles, as its journalist Krystal Johnson rushed to publish sensitive information regardless of prejudicial concerns.

 

IN NUMBERS

50

The number of people involved in a bar brawl in Britain over the last bag of peanuts.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1933 Newsweek first published its magazine.

Mooning is considered a form of free speech in the United States.

 

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 33°, rainy
CPT: min: 17° max: 30°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 34°, PM rain
EL: min: 21° max: 33°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 28°, rainy
KIM: min: 24° max: 35°, AM rain
NLP: min: 19° max: 23°, rainy
PMB: min: 18° max: 31°, rainy
PE: min: 20° max: 29°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 28°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.99
Gold=$1,240.32
Platinum=$1,016.70
R/$=12.95
R/€=13.79
R/£=16.18
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,625.68
DJIA=20,611.78
FTSE 100=7,284.61

