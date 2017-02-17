Wired World
6 men die in freak accident at Durban harbour
17 Feb 2017
Durban - Six men have been killed and several others injured in a freak accident on Bayhead Road in the Port of Durban on Friday, paramedics say.
Rescue teams were on the scene near a sewer pit and have retrieved the bodies of six men, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.
Paramedics assessed all six men and found that they showed no signs of life. They were declared dead at the scene.
Several other patients had minor injuries.They were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.Local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.This is a developing story. DM
