South Africa
Video: Street Talk – Sugar Daddies
- Street Talk
- South Africa
- 13 Feb 2017 11:28 (South Africa)
An unembarrassed and unrepentant bunch of older guys brag about having sex with girls young enough to be their daughters. AIDS? What's that? By STREET LIFE.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com
- Street Talk
- South Africa
Do Not Miss
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.