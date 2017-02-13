Wired World
Trump asks to speak to Jacob Zuma
13 Feb 2017
Johannesburg - The Presidency has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump has asked for a teleconference with President Jacob Zuma.
The Presidency said in a Twitter post that the conversation is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.
It will be the the first time the two presidents speak since Trump was inaugurated in January.
Zuma had sent a congratulatory message to Trump after he won elections in November and said he looked forward to building on the relations that exist between the countries, including promoting peace and security, especially on the African continent.
It is still unclear if Trump's administration would prioritise US-Africa relations. DM
