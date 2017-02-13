Nuclear SA: Ep 4 – Countdown

In this episode we travel to the future and ask how we will power South Africa in 2050? The most speculative of the four episodes, this final instalment looks ahead to the good and the bad of South Africa’s potential energy futures. By SOUND AFRICA.

<iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/302318105%3Fsecret_token%3Ds-8koXJ&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true"></iframe>

Speaking to a range of experts, activists and those trying out innovative alternatives, she takes the listener on a journey from paradise to hell, and ending up somewhere in the middle. Where we end up depends on the choices that we make now and who we include on the proverbial lifeboat to the future. DM

