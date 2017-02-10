Everyone's preferred phone-a-friend
10 February 2017 06:48 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 10th February 2017

  John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 10 Feb 2017 06:03 (South Africa)
BY EPA/SUMAYA HISHAM Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) by President Zuma in parliament, Cape Town, South Africa 09 February 2017. More than 400 soldiers have been deployed for the 2017 SONA, the 10th by President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as Head of State. The SONA tables a programme of action for the year and accounts for progress made since the previous commitments in February 2016.

SONA 2017 descends into predictable chaos, president delivers non-speech, but Japanese scientists figure out a way to fake pollination.

FIRST THING with JOHN STUPART

TGIF, 10th February 2017

“A city's only ever three hot meals away from anarchy.”
Alastair Reynolds

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

#SONA2017: Calamity Zuma and the Tenth Circle of Hell

By RANJENI MUNUSAMY

Yes, it is the old normal. Mayhem in the National Assembly. Violent scuffles between MPs and Parliament’s bouncers. A disgraced president chuckling as pandemonium reigns. Empty benches after opposition parties walk out. So what’s new about the 10th State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Jacob Zuma? Cape Town resembled a military dictatorship with armed soldiers lining the highways, snipers on rooftops and 6,000 police officers holding the city on lockdown. It was the extreme nature of the violence in the House. And then the final destruction of the sanctity of Parliament. South Africa’s Ground Zero. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Fisticuffs and presidential bluffs in Parliament

SONA 2017 went about as everyone feared. A chuckling Zuma was heckled and resisted by opposition members for over an hour before the white shirt parliamentary goose steppers marched in and waged an unbridled melee with the EFF. The DA left on their own accord, presumably to be allowed a chance at verbal castration of the president during next week's response session. The gallery was hosed with pepper spray, and a general air of hostility prevailed.

 

The speech itself

Zuma addressed an empty opposition bench and dozing ANC MPs, but his speech contained little substantive material. Hailing the aversion of a ratings downgrade seemed one major bright spot, but for the fact that this was engineered by the one minister Zuma did not intend to have in his position. Land reform, a hat tip to Oliver Tambo, and lots of noise you've heard already characterised the non-speech of 2017.

 

US court denies bid to reinstate travel bid

President Donald Trump has had his bid to resurrect a travel ban overturned by a unanimous US court. The federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously decided to uphold the ban's illegality. Minutes after the ruling, President Trump tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" 

 

Drones could help bees pollinate the world

Japan stepped up late on Thursday to provide a thin slice of pallette-cleansing good news. Researchers have developed a working theory whereby the use of tiny drones coated in horsehair and a gel could help the world's bees pollinate crops. The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology began with ants and worked their way to small drones, with successful pollination attempts throughout. Technology, it seems, is finding a way.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

70

The number of media houses covering the SONA 2017 shenanigans.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is James Small's birthday. The rugby legend, and Jonah Lomu's worst nightmare in 1995 was born in 1969.

NASA accidentally taped over the recording of the moon landing.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

2017 State of the Nation Address

BY PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA

 

In pictures: #SONA2017

BY LEILA DEE DOUGAN

 

OPINIONISTAS

#SONA2017: Zuma fiddles while democracy burns

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 

Time: It steals and it squanders. Just like Zuma.

A column by ANDREW IHSAAN GASNOLAR

 

The Other News Round-Up: When it’s just not cricket

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 19° max: 32°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 29°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 30°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 28°, PM rain
KIM: min: 24° max: 31°, PM rain
NLP: min: 16° max: 32°, PM rain
PMB: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy
PE: min: 19° max: 30°, sunny
PTA: min: 19° max: 30°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.70
Gold=$1,225.40
Platinum=$1,007.65
R/$=13.40
R/€=14.29
R/£=16.77
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=51,904.34
DJIA=20,172.40
FTSE 100=7,229.50

