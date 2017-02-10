While you were sleeping: 10th February 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 10 Feb 2017 06:03 (South Africa)
SONA 2017 descends into predictable chaos, president delivers non-speech, but Japanese scientists figure out a way to fake pollination.
FIRST THING with JOHN
TGIF, 10th February 2017
“A city's only ever three hot meals away from anarchy.”
Alastair Reynolds
STORY OF THE DAY
#SONA2017: Calamity Zuma and the Tenth Circle of Hell
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Yes, it is the old normal. Mayhem in the National Assembly. Violent scuffles between MPs and Parliament’s bouncers. A disgraced president chuckling as pandemonium reigns. Empty benches after opposition parties walk out. So what’s new about the 10th State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Jacob Zuma? Cape Town resembled a military dictatorship with armed soldiers lining the highways, snipers on rooftops and 6,000 police officers holding the city on lockdown. It was the extreme nature of the violence in the House. And then the final destruction of the sanctity of Parliament. South Africa’s Ground Zero.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Fisticuffs and presidential bluffs in Parliament
SONA 2017 went about as everyone feared. A chuckling Zuma was heckled and resisted by opposition members for over an hour before the white shirt parliamentary goose steppers marched in and waged an unbridled melee with the EFF. The DA left on their own accord, presumably to be allowed a chance at verbal castration of the president during next week's response session. The gallery was hosed with pepper spray, and a general air of hostility prevailed.
Zuma addressed an empty opposition bench and dozing ANC MPs, but his speech contained little substantive material. Hailing the
US court denies bid to reinstate travel bid
President Donald Trump has had his bid to resurrect a travel ban overturned by a unanimous US court. The federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously decided to uphold the ban's illegality. Minutes after the ruling, President Trump tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
Drones could help bees pollinate the world
Japan stepped up late on Thursday to provide a thin slice of pallette-cleansing good news. Researchers have developed a working theory whereby the use of tiny drones coated in horsehair and a gel could help the world's bees pollinate crops. The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology began with ants and worked their way to small drones, with successful pollination attempts throughout. Technology, it seems, is finding a way.
IN NUMBERS
70
The number of media houses covering the SONA 2017 shenanigans.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is James Small's birthday. The rugby
NASA accidentally taped over the recording of the moon landing.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Entrepreneurship in South Africa: Sitting backwards on a donkey riding further away
A column by FRANS CRONJE
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 19° max: 32°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 29°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 30°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 28°, PM rain
KIM: min: 24° max: 31°, PM rain
NLP: min: 16° max: 32°, PM rain
PMB: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy
PE: min: 19° max: 30°, sunny
PTA: min: 19° max: 30°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$55.70
Gold=$1,225.40
Platinum=$1,007.65
R/$=13.40
R/€=14.29
R/£=16.77
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=51,904.34
DJIA=20,172.40
FTSE 100=7,229.50
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.