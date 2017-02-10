Images of #SONA2017: Fashion, ceremony. Violence.

The 2017 State of the Nation Address was once again eventful for everything but President Jacob Zuma’s speech. There was fashion, ceremony, many, many officers from the security forces, and another violent eviction of the EFF. By GREG NICOLSON.

Photo: A number of politicians brought their children to the opening of Parliament. ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu was accompanied by his two daughters, Khabo and Thuli. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and his wife Noma are red carpet favourites at SONA and were popular on Thursday. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula and wife Nozuko arrive at SONA 2017. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: ANC MP Thoko Didiza posed on the red carpet. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate, a regular at ANC events, was also on the red carpet on Thursday. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: The 94 patients who died after being moved from Life Esidimeni clinics was a key issue for the DA on Thursday. MPs, with party leader Mmusi Maimane centre arrived with a banner on the issue and the party tried in vein to have SONA begin with a minute’s silence. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbeta, with President Zuma’s wife Thobeka and National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng arrived at SONA 2017.

Photo: While the usual festivities took place at SONA, they were overshadowed by the high security presence and chaos during the president’s speech. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Officers from what appeared to be the SAPS Special Task Force monitored proceedings from the rooftops of Parliament and nearby buildings. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: President Zuma announced the deployment of the army to help maintain law and order for SONA and armed soldiers were stationed in streets around Cape Town. At SONA as top dignitaries arrived, there were Military Police with rifles.

Photo: People watched on a screen in the parliamentary precinct as the EFF were forcefully removed from SONA. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Riot police move into line in the parliamentary precinct as the EFF are about to get ejected. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media after an ugly fight between parliamentary security and the party’s MPs while they were forced out of Parliament. He vowed to continue the fight against President Zuma and the ANC. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: DA MPs left the National Assembly shortly after the EFF was ejected from SONA. Outside, party leader Mmusi Maimane confronted a large contingent of riot police who were blocking the media and parliamentary workers from moving through the precinct. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma outside the National Assembly at SONA 2017. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: The scene was chaotic and clashes between security and EFF violent. One EFF MP suffered a head injury and had to be taken by the emergency services for treatment. (Greg Nicolson)

Photo: After Zuma’s SONA speech, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said the violent eviction of the EFF was unfortunate but also showed the robustness of the democratic Parliament. (Greg Nicolson)