While you were sleeping: 9th February 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 09 Feb 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
SONA high noon approaches, Mining Indaba wraps up, and the USA kills 11 Al Qaeda terrorists in Syria.
Thursday, 9th February 2017
"Why don't you come after me you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon!!"
Senator Daylin Leach, to Donald Trump
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER—SONA2017: The EFF offers no quarter, and vows to hold ‘the executive accountable’
By RICHARD POPLAK
South Africa by the numbers: Four hundred and forty-one soldiers protecting Parliament for Zuma's big speech. Ninety-four dead mental health patients protected by no one. We’re being governed into an
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Cape Town's CBD will be a flurry of uniforms, shiny medals, fancy dresses, and a State of the Nation Address. With President Zuma poised to give his address, all speculation is focused on everything but the speech itself. Protests are expected, and teargas seems a grim inevitability with 6,000 police barricaded throughout Cape Town.
One final day of overpriced Cape Town hotel rates, and one final day for the Mining Indaba's be-suited masses to fling business cards at one another. Tensions between a highly regulated government and mining companies have dominated the Indaba this year, with investors having a gloomy outlook despite promises of a commodity boom. The Indaba ends at noon, giving the VIPs just enough time to get out of the city before the SONA Gestapo descend.
US strike kills major al-Qaeda leader
The United States has announced that a bombing raid has killed 11 al-Qaeda members in Syria, including Abu Hani al-Masri, a long-time veteran of the terrorist group. The bombing occurred in the group's stronghold in Idlib a week ago but was only announced late on Wednesday. Stay tuned for the inevitable Trump tweet taking credit for the flight, target, and accuracy.
Boris Johnson renounces citizenship
The United States Treasury has announced that Boris Johnson, the white-haired eccentric British politician/former mayor, has renounced his American citizenship. Possibly seen as a Trump snub, the reality is that Johnson began the process several years back and probably did it to avoid the taxes every American must pay, even if living abroad.
IN NUMBERS
132 of 185
The number of battles won by France in the past 800 years. This is the best record among all European countries.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is the State of the Nation Address. Pretty much anything is expected to happen tonight.
The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
South Africa, a country torn apart by nepotism, corruption and state capture
A column by SIPHO PITYANA
Weather
BFN: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 35°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 16° max: 30°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 32°, sunny
NLP: min: 16° max: 34°, PM rain
PMB: min: 16° max: 32°, rainy
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
PTA: min: 19° max: 32°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$55.16
Gold=$1,241.30
Platinum=$1,016.70
R/$=13.41
R/€=14.33
R/£=16.81
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=51,803.48
DJIA=20,054.34
FTSE 100=7,188.82
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.