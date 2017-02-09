The soul of wit
9 February 2017 06:22 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 9th February 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 09 Feb 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
BY EPA/CJ GUNTHER New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses the Vince Lombardi trophy during the victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017.

SONA high noon approaches, Mining Indaba wraps up, and the USA kills 11 Al Qaeda terrorists in Syria.

Thursday, 9th February 2017

"Why don't you come after me you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon!!"
Senator Daylin Leach, to Donald Trump

 
 

South Africa by the numbers: Four hundred and forty-one soldiers protecting Parliament for Zuma's big speech. Ninety-four dead mental health patients protected by no one. We’re being governed into an abyss, while being securitised into oblivion. And given that there is one (previously) large red reason for all of the guns in Cape Town, we thought it would be pertinent to ask what the EFF are going to do about it. Will they disrupt SONA2017? Will they hit Zuma’s newfangled outdoor "People’s Assembly"? Will they instead hold a pick-up soccer match on Signal Hill?

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

High noon for SONA

Cape Town's CBD will be a flurry of uniforms, shiny medals, fancy dresses, and a State of the Nation Address. With President Zuma poised to give his address, all speculation is focused on everything but the speech itself. Protests are expected, and teargas seems a grim inevitability with 6,000 police barricaded throughout Cape Town.

 

Mining Indaba wraps up

One final day of overpriced Cape Town hotel rates, and one final day for the Mining Indaba's be-suited masses to fling business cards at one another. Tensions between a highly regulated government and mining companies have dominated the Indaba this year, with investors having a gloomy outlook despite promises of a commodity boom. The Indaba ends at noon, giving the VIPs just enough time to get out of the city before the SONA Gestapo descend.

 
 — 
 

US strike kills major al-Qaeda leader

The United States has announced that a bombing raid has killed 11 al-Qaeda members in Syria, including Abu Hani al-Masri, a long-time veteran of the terrorist group. The bombing occurred in the group's stronghold in Idlib a week ago but was only announced late on Wednesday. Stay tuned for the inevitable Trump tweet taking credit for the flight, target, and accuracy.

 

Boris Johnson renounces citizenship

The United States Treasury has announced that Boris Johnson, the white-haired eccentric British politician/former mayor, has renounced his American citizenship. Possibly seen as a Trump snub, the reality is that Johnson began the process several years back and probably did it to avoid the taxes every American must pay, even if living abroad.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

132 of 185

The number of battles won by France in the past 800 years. This is the best record among all European countries.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is the State of the Nation Address. Pretty much anything is expected to happen tonight.

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Zuma is gambling with our country's future

A column by NOMBONISO GASA

 

Beware ALL Prophets of Doom

A column by PATRICK CRAVEN

 

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and renewable energy

A column by GEOFF DAVIES

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 35°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 16° max: 30°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 32°, sunny
NLP: min: 16° max: 34°, PM rain
PMB: min: 16° max: 32°, rainy
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
PTA: min: 19° max: 32°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.16
Gold=$1,241.30
Platinum=$1,016.70
R/$=13.41
R/€=14.33
R/£=16.81
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=51,803.48
DJIA=20,054.34
FTSE 100=7,188.82

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.