In pictures: #SONA2017
It was an absurd juxtaposition – VIPs preparing to have their outfits discussed on the red carpet as protestors, the military and riot police prepared for a tense SONA2017. LEILA DOUGAN was there with her camera. (Watch this space for updates.)
You spin me right round, baby, right round: Zizi Kodwa has the floor. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
Ready for action: ANC supporters nail their colours to the mast. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
Waiting game: Police vans outside Parliament. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
A sea of blue: Security forces assemble. Photos by Leila Dee Dougan
Fortress: Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phalane addresses media after a security forces personnel meeting. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
Say a little prayer for you: Security forces bow their heads in prayer ahead of SONA. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
This way please, sir: Security staff after being briefed by Phalane. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan
Main photo: Security forces prepare for SONA 2017. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan/ Daily Maverick
