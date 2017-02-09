In pictures: #SONA2017

It was an absurd juxtaposition – VIPs preparing to have their outfits discussed on the red carpet as protestors, the military and riot police prepared for a tense SONA2017. LEILA DOUGAN was there with her camera. (Watch this space for updates.)

You spin me right round, baby, right round: Zizi Kodwa has the floor. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

Ready for action: ANC supporters nail their colours to the mast. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

Waiting game: Police vans outside Parliament. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

A sea of blue: Security forces assemble. Photos by Leila Dee Dougan

Fortress: Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phalane addresses media after a security forces personnel meeting. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

Say a little prayer for you: Security forces bow their heads in prayer ahead of SONA. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

This way please, sir: Security staff after being briefed by Phalane. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan

Main photo: Security forces prepare for SONA 2017. Photo by Leila Dee Dougan/ Daily Maverick