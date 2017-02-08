While you were sleeping: 8th February 2017

Tom Brady to play until 45

New England's quarterback has said that his wife, Giselle Bundchen, has pleaded with him to retire. Brady, now 40, has refused, having made history at Super Bowl 51 and is simply "having too much fun". Speaking to media ahead of a snowy Tuesday victory parade, Brady stated: "If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it." The millions in endorsements couldn't be hurting either.