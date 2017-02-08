State of the Nation, 2017

Selfish nation

Rape nation

Khwezi nation

Raped nation

Racist nation

Bad to be poor nation

Oppressed if you’re black nation

Happy if you’re white nation

Nyaope nation

Dying without dignity nation

Dead in your hospital bed nation

Drowning in a toilet nation

Swimming in the sushi nation

Blue-light nation

No light nation

Murder in the night nation

Security nation

Psychiatric death nation

Safer in the suburbs nation

TB nation

Tender but not tender nation

Desperately despairing nation

600 HIV infections a day nation

Hungry nation

Homeless nation

Dog-eat-dog nation

Fuck the poor nation

Lucky if you’re rich nation

Corrupt nation

Zuma nation

Gupta nation

Rupert nation

‘Sold to the highest bidder’ nation

Not your nation

Lying politician nation

Shame nation

Shame on you nation

No more rainbow nation nation

Their state of the nation nation

Death on the road nation

Return to apartheid education nation

Angry nation

Annihilated youth nation

Denied a basic education nation

Death by the toilet nation

Dearth of ideas nation

Better ANC than dead nation

Your nation

My nation

Silent to be sad nation

Does anybody care anyway nation

Screaming nation

Strangled at birth nation

No more Mandela nation

Whose nation

Not my nation

Why nation? Why Nation?

What have we done nation?

Possible nation

Promise nation

If only there was Ubuntu nation

Resilient and resisting nation

Not too late to hope nation

Time to resist nation

Waiting to be born nation

Your nation

Your nation

Your nation

Your nation

Your nation?

My nation?

Not the nation we want for our children nation?

Time to rescue the captured nation?

Then get off your arse and fight for it nation

