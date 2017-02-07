Cricket: Run-hungry South Africa opt to bat

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat on a wicket expected to yield abundant runs in the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

With the five-match series already wrapped up after South Africa went 3-0 up, the home side gave left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi his first outing of the series at Newlands.

He and leg-spinner Imran Tahir will provide the hosts with two specialist spin options. All-rounder Wayne Parnell also returned, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris left out.

"The pitch looks hard and well-rolled," said South African captain AB de Villiers.

"It looks a good batting wicket and we will try to put a good total on the board and put pressure on Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka left out struggling batsman-wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal, bringing back opening batsman Sandan Weerakkody, with Niroshan Dickwella due to keep wicket.

In a second change, Nuwan Kulasekera replaced fellow seam bowler Suranga Lakmal.

"We have had discussions about the batsmen scoring twenties and thirties but not going on," said Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga. "It is important as a team to show what we can do."

Teams:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Sandan Weerakkody, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekera, Lahiru Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

