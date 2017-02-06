South Africa
Video: Evita's Free Speech, Ep.76 – Is Evita's Luthuli Housekeeping Report also her trumpcard?
- Pieter-Dirk Uys
- South Africa
- 06 Feb 2017 12:22 (South Africa)
Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 76. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.
- Pieter-Dirk Uys
- South Africa
Do Not Miss
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.