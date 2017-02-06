Cook steps down - what they said

Reaction to Alastair Cook's decision to step down as England Test captain on Monday: "Thanks Skip!" - Cook's long-time England team-mate Stuart Broad on Twitter, alongside a photograph of Cook lifting the Ashes urn.

"Congratulations on everything you have achieved Cooky. Many more runs to come!"

- Cook's county Essex

"He will be remembered as the most successful captain and not only as a great leader, but also as a genuinely nice bloke. Everybody who has played with him and under him won't have a bad word against him."

- Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard on BBC Radio 5 Live

"Timing in life is everything... and once again Alastair Cook has got it spot on... A great man who I hope plays on for many more years."

- Former England captain Michael Vaughan

"Sad to see Cooky step down! Always backed me and gave me the support I needed. Top man ."

- England all-rounder Moeen Ali

"I'm surprised he's stepped down but he's a great man and a brilliant ambassador for the sport! Lots more runs from Cooky in an Eng shirt."

- Former England batsman James Taylor

"As England captain you're more than just a leader. You're also an ambassador for your country and I don't think anyone can doubt what a great and fantastic ambassador for the game and the country Alastair Cook has been. He's been a very dignified captain of England."

- Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain, speaking on Sky Sports News

"Thanks for all of your hard work Captain Cook, it's been a pleasure to watch you marshal the troops with such skill and pride."

- England supporters club the Barmy Army

"This type of sportsman only comes once in a generation, maybe less. He's a great man and he's still got great things to do for his country. My one abiding memory of Alastair Cook batting was when I took a photo of the scoreboard in 2010 when Alastair Cook was 235 not out (against Australia in Brisbane). That's what he brings to the England team and I hope he continues that."

- Cook's mentor Graham Gooch, another former England skipper, on BBC Radio 5 Live

"#BringBackKP"

- A mischievous reaction from Kevin 'KP' Pietersen, who found himself frozen out of the team during Cook's captaincy. DM