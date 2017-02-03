While you were sleeping: 3rd February 2017
- 03 Feb 2017 05:52 (South Africa)
Gen. Mattis warns of major consequences for N.Korea nukes, Snapchat to raise billions in IPO, and researchers conclude polls still predict elections. Kinda.
TGIF, 3rd February 2017
“It is amazing how complete is the delusion that beauty is goodness.”
Leo Tolstoy
Another South African Horror Story: When the state fails its people
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
“There must be better performance of government and its responsiveness enhanced. The trust deficit between government and citizens must be closed.” These are the words of Gauteng Premier David Makhura in 2015 when he initiated what he called an “activist government”. Now there are questions about whether he was aware that mentally ill patients were dying as a result of the negligence of his government. Makhura is seen as one of the “good guys” but his administration is part of a government system that also puts the livelihood of 17-million grant recipients at risk. How many
US warns of 'overwhelming response' to N Korea
Speaking in Seoul today, Defence Secretary James Mattis has warned North Korea that a nuclear attack would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response. Although one would hope any country that nukes another state would be met with "decisive" consequences, Mattis's statement is a fresh tonic of reassurance among Asian allies now spooked over Donald Trump's foreign policy volatility.
Snapchat to raise billions in funding
Snapchat parent company Snap is expected to raise over $3-billion as it begins its share offering. Hosting hundreds of millions of clients, Snapchat has shown over $400-million in income but also admitted to losing over $500-million annually as well. As such, profitability remains a concern despite the enormous IPO debut.
Republicans revoke checks on firearm ownership
The House of Representatives voted 235 to 180 in favour of revoking an Obama-era gun law prohibiting mentally disabled Americans from owning firearms. The law required those drawing mental disability from the state to be prohibited from purchasing firearms. This check is now headed to the Senate for a probable approval.
Polling still correctly calls elections - mostly
A Texas-based team of researchers have concluded that polling still accurately predicts election outcomes. Using polling data from elections in Latin America, researchers were able to successfully predict the outcome 90% of the time. It's the 10%, however, that really upsets the apple cart.
25000
The number of roads a London Black Cab driver must know to qualify for their licence.
Today in 1959 Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and JP "The Big Bopper" Richardson were all killed in a plane
It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps, affixed to said offspring's clothing, cost 53 cents.
