Three Somali shopkeepers murdered in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Three Somalian shopkeepers were killed within minutes of one another in Khayelitsha on Thursday night, Western Cape police said.

“The motives of the three incidents are yet to be determined and no one has been arrested as yet,” Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Friday.

A 27-year-old man, who apparently owned a shop, was shot at 21:45. Five minutes later, at 21:50, a 22-year-old man was killed in his shop.

Around the same time, a 28-year-old man was shot dead in his shop in Solomon Tshuku Street. All the murders took place in Site C.

Police urged anyone with information about the murders to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM