While you were sleeping: Thursday, 2nd February 2017
DRC opposition leader dies, Romania gripped by mass protests, and awkward call cut short between Trump and Turnbull.
“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.”
Langston Hughes
Gun to SA's head, Sassa holds ConCourt, Treasury and citizens hostage
By MARIANNE THAMM
After months of warnings, Sassa officials, presenting on Wednesday to Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development the agency’s readiness for the April 1 takeover of the payment of social grants to some 17-million vulnerable South Africans, shockingly revealed that it had, in
DRC opposition leader dies aged 84
Congo's UDPS party chief Etienne Tshisekedi has died in a Brussels hospital today, aged 84. The opposition leader had arrived in Belgium on Tuesday for medical reasons, with many in his party speculating as to his health. Given the volatility in the DRC at present, Tshisekedi's death will certainly not help anyone's cause at all, least of all President Joseph Kabila's.
Widespread protest spreads through Romania
The largest protests since the fall of communism in Romania have spread throughout the country. Numbering in the hundreds of thousands, Romanians are furious at a series of laws passed that decriminalise a number of corrupt activities that are jailable only if the offence resulted in 44,000 euros or more in damages. Because
Trump cuts short Australia call
A routine call between President Donald Trump and Australia's President Malcolm Turnbull was cut short on Wednesday. The reason? Evidently bringing up Australia's bilateral refugee policy. Both leaders subsequently called American-Australian relations "strong". Details on the exchange appeared vague, and Turnbull refused to speculate on the actual conversation. At any rate, on a scale of one to "Mexico", Australia's relationship with America probably remains a healthy number.
I am treated differently, complains Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has complained that he is being judged by a different set of rules by officials when compared to other club counterparts. Mourinho was talking to the press following a goalless draw with Hull at Old Trafford. In all likelihood, if Mourinho's team had secured a victory, the complaints about special treatment would be far less voluminous.
1707
The year in which a castle's moat in the Czech Republic was first filled with bears. "Bear Moat" is still bearing bears to this day.
Today in 1990 FW de Klerk announced the unbanning of the ANC.
The US constitution document is lowered into a bomb-proof bunker every night.
