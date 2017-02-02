While you were sleeping: Thursday, 2nd February 2017

After months of warnings, Sassa officials, presenting on Wednesday to Parliament’s portfolio committee on social development the agency’s readiness for the April 1 takeover of the payment of social grants to some 17-million vulnerable South Africans, shockingly revealed that it had, in essence and through its own tardiness, manufactured an emergency that will most certainly now hold the Constitutional Court and Treasury hostage. This means that service provider CPS/Net1’s tender, which the ConCourt ruled irregular, has to be extended for 12 months if grants are to be paid. Sassa has yet to approach the ConCourt and has presupposed it will rule in its favour “in the national interest” or else plunge the lives of millions into chaos.