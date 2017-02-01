While you were sleeping: 1st February
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 01 Feb 2017 06:04 (South Africa)
Trump makes the predictable pick for Supreme Court judge, Brexit debate goes until midnight, and chickens to be protests in Pretoria today.
“You never do find out what makes you tick, and after a while it's unimportant.”
Norman Mailer
STORY OF THE DAY
Democracy Failure: Can civil society trump the system to Save South Africa?
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
United States President Donald Trump, the biggest menace to humanity, has agitated a global awakening. Trump cannot be adequately challenged within the ambit of the US political system so the fightback is coming from ordinary people through mass protests and defiance campaigns. In South Africa, civil society organisations are also trying to colour outside the lines. Besides wanting to boot out President Jacob Zuma, Save South Africa says it wants to “delve into the imperfections” of how leaders are elected. And Afriforum has hired a big gun to pursue prosecutions outside the state. The political system as we know it is under attack – and maybe it should be.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Neil Gorsuch picked for Supreme Court
President Donald Trump has made the predictable choice of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court judge. Filling a position Republicans actively blocked President Barack Obama from filling for ten months, Gorsuch will now need to face a hostile senate, where Democrats could block his appointment with a robust filibuster. Brace yourselves, things went from petty to playground rules real fast.
Brexit debate inches Britain closer to departure
British MPs debated
Are you enjoying your dose of Zapiro? Be sure you don't miss a single cartoon by viewing Zapiro's dedicated section right here.
EU chicken to be protested today
Pretoria will be the site of many a ruffled feather as members of South Africa's poultry sector will march in Pretoria. They are protesting the "dumping" of the EU's chicken in the country at hopelessly low prices, thereby killing the local industry. The
Brady unconcerned about legacy ahead of Super Bowl
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has stated on Tuesday that he is "unconcerned" about his personal legacy. With the Super Bowl looming on Sunday night, the Patriots, and
IN NUMBERS
1 in 3.6-million
The odds of being killed by a terrorist who is a foreigner in the United States. By comparison, there is a 1 in 1.04-million chance of being struck by lightning.
FACTS OF THE DAY
In 2013 today The Shard officially opened to the public in London.
Aldous Huxley passed away on his death bed while tripping on LSD. A brave new world indeed.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Private Prosecutions, Inc: Gerrie Nel leaves a deeply compromised NPA behind
BY MARIANNE THAMM AND REBECCA DAVIS
Right of Response: Off the mark – lack of understanding leads to patchwork
BY DAILY MAVERICK STAFF REPORTER
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 31°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°, sunny
DBN: min: 21° max: 32°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 31°, AM rain
JHB: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
KIM: min: 21° max: 33°, cloudy
NLP: min: 14° max: 30°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 34°, cloudy
PE: min: 20° max: 24°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$55.43
Gold=$1,195.02
Platinum=$987.21
R/$=13.53
R/€=14.47
R/£=16.89
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,660.94
DJIA=19,905.89
FTSE 100=7,118.48
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.