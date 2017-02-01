The soul of wit
1 February 2017 07:04 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 1st February

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 01 Feb 2017 06:04 (South Africa)
BY EPA/NIC BOTHMA A kiteboarder soars through the air while he warms up ahead of the opening rounds of the Red Bull King Of The Air competition in Big Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January 2017. The annual extreme kiteboarding contest sees eighteen of the world's top kiteboarders competing in front of the World Heritage site Table Mountain.

Trump makes the predictable pick for Supreme Court judge, Brexit debate goes until midnight, and chickens to be protests in Pretoria today.

“You never do find out what makes you tick, and after a while it's unimportant.”
Norman Mailer

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

United States President Donald Trump, the biggest menace to humanity, has agitated a global awakening. Trump cannot be adequately challenged within the ambit of the US political system so the fightback is coming from ordinary people through mass protests and defiance campaigns. In South Africa, civil society organisations are also trying to colour outside the lines. Besides wanting to boot out President Jacob Zuma, Save South Africa says it wants to “delve into the imperfections” of how leaders are elected. And Afriforum has hired a big gun to pursue prosecutions outside the state. The political system as we know it is under attack – and maybe it should be. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Neil Gorsuch picked for Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has made the predictable choice of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court judge. Filling a position Republicans actively blocked President Barack Obama from filling for ten months, Gorsuch will now need to face a hostile senate, where Democrats could block his appointment with a robust filibuster. Brace yourselves, things went from petty to playground rules real fast.

 

Brexit debate inches Britain closer to departure

British MPs debated Bexit until midnight on Tuesday, moving the posts forward on the process of invoking Article 50 and leaving the EU. Although party leaders on both sides are willing to continue Brexit processes, they face rebellious members who are openly resistant to Brexit, and could block a parliamentary vote. The British government is hoping for a resolution from the Houses of Commons and Lords by March 7.

 
EU chicken to be protested today

Pretoria will be the site of many a ruffled feather as members of South Africa's poultry sector will march in Pretoria. They are protesting the "dumping" of the EU's chicken in the country at hopelessly low prices, thereby killing the local industry. The EU in turn has denied this, arguing that the amount of chicken exported to SA is too low to impact the industry. The Pretoria march should at least lay bare the actual figures, one hopes.

 

Brady unconcerned about legacy ahead of Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has stated on Tuesday that he is "unconcerned" about his personal legacy. With the Super Bowl looming on Sunday night, the Patriots, and Brady, have a shot at history. For Brady, a fifth Super Bowl ring would place him above American football's greatest legends. The game starts at 1.30am South African time, in case you had no plans on Monday morning.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

1 in 3.6-million

The odds of being killed by a terrorist who is a foreigner in the United States. By comparison, there is a 1 in 1.04-million chance of being struck by lightning.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

In 2013 today The Shard officially opened to the public in London.

Aldous Huxley passed away on his death bed while tripping on LSD. A brave new world indeed.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The ANC is adrift, and the country with it

A column by JUDITH FEBRUARY

 

Democracy’s Fool

A column by STEVEN BOYKEY SIDLEY

 

African Union must stand with the oppressed, not Morocco

A column by RHULANI THEMBI SIWEYA

 
