Wired World
VW to pay further $1.2 bn to US 'dieselgate' customers
- AFP
- Wired World
- 01 Feb 2017 01:08 (South Africa)
German car manufacturer Volkswagen said Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euros) to around 78,000 US buyers of its diesel cars, the last tranche of customers to be compensated over the 'dieselgate' scandal.
US owners of 3.0-litre diesels from Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche will be offered a buyback or refit, depending on the type of vehicle they own, as well as a cash payment.
The agreement will bring the total VW has agreed to pay in the US over the scandal to more than $23 billion. DM
- AFP
- Wired World
Do Not Miss
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.