VW to pay further $1.2 bn to US 'dieselgate' customers

German car manufacturer Volkswagen said Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euros) to around 78,000 US buyers of its diesel cars, the last tranche of customers to be compensated over the 'dieselgate' scandal.

US owners of 3.0-litre diesels from Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche will be offered a buyback or refit, depending on the type of vehicle they own, as well as a cash payment.

The agreement will bring the total VW has agreed to pay in the US over the scandal to more than $23 billion. DM