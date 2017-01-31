Where ignorance fears to tread.
31 January 2017 06:48 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 31st January 2017

  John Stupart
    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 31 Jan 2017 05:53 (South Africa)
BY EPA/NIGEL RODDIS A competitor falls in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, Britain, 29 January 2017. The annual event which started in 1987 raises money for charity and challenges thousands of international competitors with a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 20 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels.

Trump fires dissenting attorney general, climate change goals cannot be met by renewables alone, and Quebec shooter charged.

Tuesday, 31st January 2017

"Do you think it looks fine to shave your beard and leave only a moustache? It was not men whom God created like that, but dogs and cats."
Peter the Great

 
 
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Defiant Attorney General fired by Trump

Brooking no dissent in his ranks, President Donald Trump has sacked an acting Attorney General. Sally Yates had ordered her subordinates not to defend or uphold Trump's Muslim ban. In turn, Trump fired Yates on Monday, stating that she had "betrayed the Department of Justice". It is unlikely Yates is losing any sleep over her decision.

 

Student charged with Quebec shootings

A political science student has been charged with Quebec City's fatal mosque shootings. Alexandre Bissonnette is suspected to have extremist beliefs, largely espousing an anti-feminist, ultra-nationalist ideology. Bissonnette, it seems, clearly did not read enough traditional political philosophy during his classes.

 

Smoking costs world over a trillion dollars

It costs $1.4-trillion to be exact. A study conducted by the World Health Organisation has indicated that at least 1-20th of the world's health care systems are occupied with smoking-related illnesses or diseases, while 40% of the burden is laid on developing countries' health care systems. 

 

Renewables not enough to match Paris climate goals

The rapid expansion of renewable energy worldwide will not be sufficient to meet the Paris climate goals, including a 2-degree temperature cap. Without a reduction in fossil fuel use, no amount of expanded renewable energy will be enough to meet the target laid out by mid-century. Tax fossil fuels, the Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research in Oslo, Norway says, or prepare for climate change disaster.

 
IN NUMBERS

180

The number of moon rocks gifted to the world by the United States that are currently unaccounted for.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

In 1943 German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus surrendered to the Soviets, thereby effectively ending the Battle of Stalingrad. A full surrender followed two days after.

Around 762 AD, demand for books in Baghdad was so high, that any book dealer would be paid the tomes' weight in gold.

 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
DBN: min: 23° max: 32°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
KIM: min: 21° max: 33°, sunny
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PMB: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 18° max: 29°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.43
Gold=$1,195.02
Platinum=$987.21
R/$=13.53
R/€=14.47
R/£=16.89
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,660.94
DJIA=19,905.89
FTSE 100=7,118.48

