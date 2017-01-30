While you were sleeping: 30th January 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 30 Jan 2017 05:46 (South Africa)
Uproar over Trump's travel ban, shooting in Quebec City kills four, and Iranian director to boycott Oscars.
Monday, 30th January 2017
"A closed country is a dying country... A closed mind is a dying mind.”
Edna Ferber, 1947
STORY OF THE DAY
Black Ops, alternate facts and damn lies: The ANC’s escalating credibility crisis
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
As more details emerged at the weekend about the covert operation to pump up the ANC’s election campaign and spread
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
A travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump on several countries has caused widespread protest action throughout the United States. Canada has meanwhile offered passengers affected by the travel ban temporary shelter. Immigration Minister Ahmed
Five killed in Quebec shooting
Five people were killed in a shooting outside a mosque in Quebec City. Gunmen opened fire late on Sunday. Authorities currently have two suspects detained following the shooting. It is not yet known what the motive was for the shooting.
Dawn raid kills al-Qaeda members in Yemen
A Sunday raid in Yemen by US forces has killed 14 members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). One American serviceman was killed in the raid itself, with several injured. The attack targeted three prominent AQAP tribal leaders in the area.
Iranian director to boycott Oscars
Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhad will not be attending this year's Oscars, in protest at President Donald Trump's travel ban. Farhadi had been nominated for best foreign language film for The Salesman. Also no longer able to attend is the head of Syria's White Helmets, a volunteer group who rescue victims of Syria's fighting.
IN NUMBERS
2,200
The number of acres covered by a 2,400-year-old honey mushroom in Oregon.
FACTS OF THE DAY
In 1948 on this day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.
You can only legally buy sex toys in Alabama if you have a doctor's note.
FEATURED ARTICLES
BY ANTOINETTE MULLER
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
DBN: min: 23° max: 30°, PM rain
EL: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 22°, rainy
KIM: min: 17° max: 35°, cloudy
NLP: min: 20° max: 32°, rainy
PMB: min: 21° max: 34°, sunny
PE: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 26°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$55.52
Gold=$1,191.20
Platinum=$985.60
R/$=13.47
R/€=14.40
R/£=16.90
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,973.83
DJIA=20,093.78
FTSE 100=7,184.49
