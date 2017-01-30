A read a day keeps the ignorance at bay
30 January 2017 06:32 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 30th January 2017

  • 30 Jan 2017 05:46 (South Africa)
BY EPA/EUGENE GARCIA Rosalie Gurna, 9, joins hundreds of protesters denouncing the travel ban from Muslim-majority countries enacted by US President Donald Trump outside of the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California US, 28 January 2017. The executive order halts all refugee entry for 120 days and for 90 days bans entry from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. 

Uproar over Trump's travel ban, shooting in Quebec City kills four, and Iranian director to boycott Oscars.

Monday, 30th January 2017

"A closed country is a dying country... A closed mind is a dying mind.”
Edna Ferber, 1947

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

As more details emerged at the weekend about the covert operation to pump up the ANC’s election campaign and spread fake news about opposition parties, the party continued to deny knowledge and involvement. It has “nothing to do with the ANC” was spokesperson Zizi Kodwa’s response to a report of a secret recording implicating ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs in the war room operation to influence public opinion during the election period. This is not only about the criminal acts and big personalities being shamed. It is also about the erosion of trust and further diminishing of the ANC’s credibility. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Uproar over Trump travel ban

A travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump on several countries has caused widespread protest action throughout the United States. Canada has meanwhile offered passengers affected by the travel ban temporary shelter. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen did not comment on exactly how many people were affected.

 

Five killed in Quebec shooting

Five people were killed in a shooting outside a mosque in Quebec City. Gunmen opened fire late on Sunday. Authorities currently have two suspects detained following the shooting. It is not yet known what the motive was for the shooting.

 
 — 

Dawn raid kills al-Qaeda members in Yemen

A Sunday raid in Yemen by US forces has killed 14 members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). One American serviceman was killed in the raid itself, with several injured. The attack targeted three prominent AQAP tribal leaders in the area.

 

Iranian director to boycott Oscars

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhad will not be attending this year's Oscars, in protest at President Donald Trump's travel ban. Farhadi had been nominated for best foreign language film for The Salesman. Also no longer able to attend is the head of Syria's White Helmets, a volunteer group who rescue victims of Syria's fighting.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

2,200

The number of acres covered by a 2,400-year-old honey mushroom in Oregon.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

In 1948 on this day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

You can only legally buy sex toys in Alabama if you have a doctor's note.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

ANC’s 2017: The Year of Fracture?

BY STEPHEN GROOTES

 

OPINIONISTAS

America’s stark new reality

A column by JEFF KELLY LOWENSTEIN

 

Black people who vote DA: Who are they?

A column by YONELA DIKO

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
DBN: min: 23° max: 30°, PM rain
EL: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 22°, rainy
KIM: min: 17° max: 35°, cloudy
NLP: min: 20° max: 32°, rainy
PMB: min: 21° max: 34°, sunny
PE: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 26°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.52
Gold=$1,191.20
Platinum=$985.60
R/$=13.47
R/€=14.40
R/£=16.90
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,973.83
DJIA=20,093.78
FTSE 100=7,184.49

