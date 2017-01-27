While you were sleeping: 27th January 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 27 Jan 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Mexico hits back at Trump's wall plans, Man United progress to League Cup final, and a pig-human embryo created successfully.
TGIF, 27th January 2017
“Sometimes skulls are thick. Sometimes hearts are vacant. Sometimes words don't work. ”
James J Frey
STORY OF THE DAY
Parliament: Security grip at the National Legislature
By MARIANNE MERTEN
These days, the Secretary to the people’s Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, is shadowed by a bodyguard. The reason? That’s not for discussion on public platforms, according to Parliament: “We are not allowed by law to divulge such as details relating to the security of a National Key Point and related matters.” But the bodyguard for its top official, alongside parliamentary offices being made available for the State Security Agency (SSA), is part of an unrelenting creep of security grip at the national legislature.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Mexico cancels US visit over wall
Mexican President Pena Nieto has cancelled an upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump over demands that his country pays for America's wall. Citing the matter as "non-negotiable", Nieto is now sandwiched between his irate northern neighbour and low approval ratings at home. The White House suggested an alternative 20 percent tax on all Mexican imports but later went back on this, saying it was just one option.
TransCanada applies for Keystone construction
Canadian company TransCanada has officially filed application papers to build the Keystone XL pipeline. In its statement on Thursday, TransCanada defended the project, insisting the 1,900km pipeline would create tens of thousands of "well-paying jobs", while also generating $3.9-billion for the United States economy.
Man United book League Cup final spot
Despite losing 2-1 to Hull City on Thursday, Manchester United have won on aggregate 3-2 in order to proceed to the League Cup final. Manager Jose Mourinho dismissed a late Hull penalty, insisting the game ended 1-1 but seemed nonetheless upbeat about his team's performance.
Scientists create first successful human-pig embryo
Scientists from the Salk Institute
IN NUMBERS
4
The number of chambers in a sloth's stomach.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Early South American humans used to hunt car-sized armadillos called Glyptodon. They would use the shells for housing.
Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 29°, AM rain
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, rainy
DBN: min: 20° max: 33°, PM rain
EL: min: 21° max: 31°, PM rain
JHB: min: 16° max: 24°, rainy
KIM: min: 20° max: 32°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 32°, PM rain
PKN: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, PM rain
PTA: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$56.25
Gold=$1,188.95
Platinum=$978.42
R/$=13.36
R/€=14.29
R/£=16.84
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=53,405.74
DJIA=20,104.18
FTSE 100=7,161.49
