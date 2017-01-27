While you were sleeping: 27th January 2017

These days, the Secretary to the people’s Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, is shadowed by a bodyguard. The reason? That’s not for discussion on public platforms, according to Parliament: “We are not allowed by law to divulge such as details relating to the security of a National Key Point and related matters.” But the bodyguard for its top official, alongside parliamentary offices being made available for the State Security Agency (SSA), is part of an unrelenting creep of security grip at the national legislature.