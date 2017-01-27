Analysis of the third kind
27 January 2017 07:14 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 27th January 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 27 Jan 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
BY EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA The Guatemalan volcano known as 'Volcan de Fuego' (lit. Volcano of Fire), one of the most active in the country, makes its first eruption of the year in Alotenango, Sacatepequez, Guatemala, 25 January 2017. The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) indicated in a special bulletin that the volcano's eruptive phase began at 13.45 local time (19.45 GMT), generating a column of gray ash 5,500 meters above sea level.

Mexico hits back at Trump's wall plans, Man United progress to League Cup final, and a pig-human embryo created successfully.

TGIF, 27th January 2017

“Sometimes skulls are thick. Sometimes hearts are vacant. Sometimes words don't work. ”
James J Frey

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

STORY OF THE DAY

Parliament: Security grip at the National Legislature

By MARIANNE MERTEN

These days, the Secretary to the people’s Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, is shadowed by a bodyguard. The reason? That’s not for discussion on public platforms, according to Parliament: “We are not allowed by law to divulge such as details relating to the security of a National Key Point and related matters.” But the bodyguard for its top official, alongside parliamentary offices being made available for the State Security Agency (SSA), is part of an unrelenting creep of security grip at the national legislature. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Mexico cancels US visit over wall

Mexican President Pena Nieto has cancelled an upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump over demands that his country pays for America's wall. Citing the matter as "non-negotiable", Nieto is now sandwiched between his irate northern neighbour and low approval ratings at home. The White House suggested an alternative 20 percent tax on all Mexican imports but later went back on this, saying it was just one option.

 

TransCanada applies for Keystone construction

Canadian company TransCanada has officially filed application papers to build the Keystone XL pipeline. In its statement on Thursday, TransCanada defended the project, insisting the 1,900km pipeline would create tens of thousands of "well-paying jobs", while also generating $3.9-billion for the United States economy.

 
 — 

Man United book League Cup final spot

Despite losing 2-1 to Hull City on Thursday, Manchester United have won on aggregate 3-2 in order to proceed to the League Cup final. Manager Jose Mourinho dismissed a late Hull penalty, insisting the game ended 1-1 but seemed nonetheless upbeat about his team's performance.

 

Scientists create first successful human-pig embryo

Scientists from the Salk Institute of Biological Studies have been able to create embryos using a combination of human and pig stem cells. In what is guaranteed to call the four horsemen upon us all, the combination successfully paves the way towards artifically growing usable organs for transplant. The procedure was difficult, however, and the ability to grow a heart from stem cells, for example, is still a long way off.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

4

The number of chambers in a sloth's stomach.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Early South American humans used to hunt car-sized armadillos called Glyptodon. They would use the shells for housing.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

This is the way the World ends

A column by SAUL MUSKER

 

The Other News Round-Up: The universe of alternative fact

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

First Lady philanthropy - a double-edged sword?

A column by SHELAGH GASTROW

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 29°, AM rain
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, rainy
DBN: min: 20° max: 33°, PM rain
EL: min: 21° max: 31°, PM rain
JHB: min: 16° max: 24°, rainy
KIM: min: 20° max: 32°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 32°, PM rain
PKN: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, PM rain
PTA: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$56.25
Gold=$1,188.95
Platinum=$978.42
R/$=13.36
R/€=14.29
R/£=16.84
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=53,405.74
DJIA=20,104.18
FTSE 100=7,161.49

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.