UK court blocks Niger Delta pollution claims against Shell
- AFP
- Wired World
- 26 Jan 2017 02:30 (South Africa)
A British court ruled in favour of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell on Thursday in a case brought by more than 40,000 Niger Delta residents over spills in the region.
The court agreed with the multinational's argument that the high-profile case should be heard in Nigeria, while the claimants had argued they could only get justice in British courts. DM
