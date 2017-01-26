A rosetta stone for the 21st century.
26 January 2017 16:05 (South Africa)
Wired World

UK court blocks Niger Delta pollution claims against Shell

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 26 Jan 2017 02:30 (South Africa)

A British court ruled in favour of Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell on Thursday in a case brought by more than 40,000 Niger Delta residents over spills in the region.

The court agreed with the multinational's argument that the high-profile case should be heard in Nigeria, while the claimants had argued they could only get justice in British courts. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.