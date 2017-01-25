You've been Rick Astleyed!
25 January 2017 06:43 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 25th January 2017

  South Africa
  • 25 Jan 2017 05:51 (South Africa)
BY EPA/HARISH TYAGI Indian soldiers sit on camels during the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony rehearsals in New Delhi, India, 24 January 2017. 'Beating the Retreat' is conducted on 29 January in India, three days after the Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of India from a British colony into a republic on 26 January 1950.

Trump brings back pipe deals, Modi invited to the USA, and coral reefs tend to stay damaged once damaged.

Wednesday, 25th January 2017

“Set wide the window. Let me drink the day.”
Edith Wharton

 
 
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Pipe dreams for Trump's Tuesday

President Donald Trump resurrected two key oil pipeline deals yesterday. The Dakota and Keystone XL pipeline projects were brought back from the dead. Aimed at transporting oil to key locations in North Dakota and the Gulf from Canada respectively, the deal could legitimately see a lot of hazardous, expensive oil off the back of rail freight and piped underground. Environmentalists and President Barack Obama both disagreed, however.

 

Modi cracks a White House nod

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the White House "this year". The Trump administration reiterated the United States's support and ongoing partnership with India. Although not quite getting the immediate invite - they're no Israel - the Indian invite will certainly help shore up some uncertainty of just where they stand with the new president.

 
 — 

Damaged coral tends to stay damaged

A new study released today has indicated that corals suffering bleaching and other damage tended to remain damaged long after. The study examined damaged coral reef systems dating as far back as 1994 and compared them to their 2014 versions. Although some coral did grow back, the variety of types and the marine ecosystem they sustained were greatly diminished. Score another one for global warming.

 

Oscar nods avoid last year's controversy

Hollywood's critics appeared hushed at the revealing of the 2017 Oscar nominations. Six African-American actors were nominated, including Viola Davis and Denzel Washington. A fresh panel of voting judges, this time including women and minorities, appeared to allay fears of another #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

 
 — 

PICTURE OF THE DAY

BY EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Indian soldiers sit on camels during the Beating the Retreat ceremony rehearsals in New Delhi, India, 24 January 2017. Beating the Retreat is conducted on 29 January in India, three days after the Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of India from a British colony into a republic on 26 January 1950. 

 

IN NUMBERS

16

The percentage of Lithuanians who are resistant to HIV.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2011 the first wave of the Egyptian revolution began, chiefly in Cairo and Alexandria.

Popsicles were originally going to be called "Eppsicles" after their inventor Frank Epperson.

 

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 27°, sunny
DBN: min: 23° max: 26°, AM rain
EL: min: 20° max: 28°, PM rain
JHB: min: 15° max: 30°, rainy
KIM: min: 20° max: 30°, sunny
NLP: min: 18° max: 37°, PM rain
PMB: min: 16° max: 23°, PM rain
PKN: min: 17° max: 32°, PM rain
PE: min: 19° max: 24°, cloudy
PTA: min: 20° max: 32°, PM rain

Financial Data
Oil=$55.44
Gold=$1,211.60
Platinum=$1,001.54
R/$=13.36
R/€=14.38
R/£=16.75
$/€=1.07
JSE All Share=53,342.04
DJIA=19,895.30
FTSE 100=7,150.34

  South Africa

