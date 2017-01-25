Trump invites India's Modi to US 'this year'

President Donald Trump will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States later this year, the White House said after the pair spoke by phone Tuesday.

During the call, Trump emphasized that the United States "considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," according to a readout of the call.

"The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense.

"President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year."

Modi congratulated Trump following his November election win, saying he appreciated his "friendship" with India.

Trump courted Indian-American voters during the campaign and released a campaign advertisement in Hindi for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.