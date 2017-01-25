Mbete outraged at branded paraphernalia, lobby claims

ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete on Tuesday condemned suggestions that she was behind items bearing her image and the words “incoming president”. By Jenna Etheridge, News24.

An outraged Mbete denied any involvement in the production or circulation of the items and electronic posters, saying they were “mischievous tactics” designed to tarnish her reputation in the eyes of ANC members and society.

“Such acts are clearly the work of so-called lobbyists seeking to erode unity within the organisation and divide the movement by pitting comrade against comrade,” said Mbete.

A poster emerged on digital platforms showing a cap and T-shirt with pictures of Mbete’s face, the ANC logo and the words “BM17, Baleka Mbete, Incoming President”.

The ANC will hold its elective conference in December.

The poster had the format of a marketing strategy, listing the words, “online campaign, interactive media, social media marketing, competitions, giveaways, guerilla [sic] marketing and clothing apparel”.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Mbete’s position was in line with the ruling party’s stated directive that “members of the ANC, its structures and league must desist from divisive behaviour which undermine the unity and cohesion of the ANC towards the 54th National Conference and beyond”.

Mbete said those behind the campaign should stop using her name. DM

Source: News24