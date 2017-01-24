Nuclear SA: Ep 2 – Enrichment

In this episode Sound Africa’s MICAH REDDY looks at the highly controversial nuclear deal that has allegedly been cut with the Russian government, and which critics warn could spell disaster for South Africa. By SOUND AFRICA.

South Africans would already be familiar with headlines warning of the likelihood of enormous corruption in the nuclear procurement programme. Is this just hysteria, or is there reason to fear that we’re headed towards something like the “arms deal on steroids”?

To help answer this question, we situate the nuclear deal in its international context, finding out what went wrong with a current nuclear programme in Finland, and getting a better sense of the Russian state-owned company involved in both the Finnish and South African deals. DM

Sound Africa is an independent South African podcast collective. The podcast above is part of our second season, Nuclear SA. Visit soundafrica.org to find our more about us and support. independent media in SA. And make sure to rate us on iTunes so that others can find us.