While you were sleeping: 23rd January 2017

Gambian coffers plundered by Jammeh, Trump refuses to release tax information, and Patriots to face the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.
What Trump’s ‘America First’ means for South Africa after Zuma’s brush-off
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
If there is anything we know about America’s spanking new president it is that he is petty and vindictive. Up to now, the worst he could do was post a bitchy, misspelt tweet with exclamation marks if he were not shown the reverence he felt entitled to. Now the repercussions could be more serious. The whole world is unsettled by the onset of the Trump presidency but South Africa has particular reason to be nervous. It turns out that shortly before the US election, President Jacob Zuma declined to meet Donald Trump. And now he is the President of the United States. #Awkward.
Gambian treasury plundered by Jammeh
About $11 million is missing from the Gambian state coffers, according to President Adama Barrow's aides. While Gambia's exiled strongman Yahya Jammeh was busy delaying his inevitable departure, it appeared that the leader was very busy stealing every last dollar out of the country. Authorities are furious, but with various guarantees now in place, it is unclear just how, if ever, the funds will be returned.
Trump to withhold tax information
Despite repeated promises to release his taxes after an audit, President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be doing so. Kellyanne "alternative facts" Conway, Trump's senior advisor/communications ghoul, made the announcement late on Sunday.
Israel expands settlements in a post-Obama world
Officially stating "now we can build", Israel authorised the expansion of long-delayed settlements in occupied East Jerusalem. One of Trump's first orders of business was to invite President Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House. No Palestinian leader had as yet been invited. The Two State Solution, it seems, is about to be reduced to dust.
Patriots to face Falcons in Super Bowl
The Patriots have defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to win a Super Bowl 51 spot. Tom Brady's team will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on the 6th of February at 1.30am (South African time). The Pats defeated the Steelers 36-17, while the Falcons demolished the Greenbay Packers 44-21.
1900
The year in which, on this day, the Battle of Spioenkop was fought, resulting in a British defeat.
Today in 1957 saw the Wham-O toy company acquire the rights to the Frisbee.
Iceland is the only country without mosquitoes
Deconstructing Decolonisation: Can racial assertiveness cure
A column by JEFF RUDIN
