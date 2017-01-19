IPID to raid acting police chief's home

Pretoria - Police watchdog IPID will raid acting national police commissioner General Khomotso Phahlane's home in the exclusive Sable Hills Waterfront Estate, north of Pretoria, on Thursday. News24 is on the scene.

IPID obtained a warning statement from Phahlane regarding a charge of defeating the ends of justice. Phahlane allegedly told the estate’s manager not to co-operate with the watchdog's investigation.

IPID is also investigating Phahlane for alleged corruption.

In November last year, News24 revealed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was investigating Phahlane on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

It relates to an IPID probe into an upmarket house Phahlane built in the estate. IPID had been interviewing witnesses to determine how Phahlane, a career policeman, managed to afford the construction of a residence said to be worth about R8 million.

According to the estate’s website, it is "tucked away within the thriving Bushveld landscapes" and "lies on one of the most luxurious and truly breathtaking estates this country has to offer".

Situated on the banks of the Roodeplaat Dam, north-east of Pretoria, it has a gym with private trainers, tennis and squash courts, an Olympic-size swimming pool with sun deck, and a volleyball court. DM