Adama Barrow to be sworn in at Gambian embassy in Senegal: spokesman

Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow will be sworn in at the country's embassy in Dakar, Senegal, his spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

"It is going to take place at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, they have changed the venue, at 4:00 pm (1600 GMT)," spokesman Halifa Sallah said.

Organisers had planned a large ceremony in a stadium near the Gambian capital, Banjul, but were forced to change plans due to the political crisis caused by incumbent Yahya Jammeh's refusal to step down following a disputed December 1 election.

Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years and whose mandate expired at midnight (0000 GMT), has attempted to block the inauguration with a court ruling and by declaring a state of emergency.

Barrow is in Senegal until he can return safely, and Senegalese troops backed by Nigerian forces and fighter jets are gathered on the border with The Gambia.

The army chief however has insisted his soldiers would not get involved in a "political dispute" nor prevent foreign forces from entering the west African nation. DM