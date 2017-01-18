While you were sleeping: 18th January 2017

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has decided there should be no public engagement on the succession issue until after the policy conference in June. As this is the hot topic this year, it is virtually impossible to put the genie back in the bottle. There is massive public interest in who succeeds President Jacob Zuma and a lot at stake for the ANC factions competing for dominance. The declaration by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) that they would campaign for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the first woman president puts her firmly in contention. But the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, will not let Dlamini-Zuma run on the gender ticket without a fight.