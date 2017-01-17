The AFCON day that was: January 16 – DRC top group C, cash bonuses flown in for Uganda

DRC employed some of the most incredible time-wasting tactics while Uganda had their bonuses flown in – in cash, of course – by the football association’s president. ANTOINETTE MULLER recaps the AFCON day that was on 16 January.

The Africa Cup of Nations 2017 is now in full swing, even if you couldn’t tell by the crowds in the stadiums. So far, it’s been everything we’ve expected it to be and more. Despite just two teams managing to win so far, the football has been exciting and the off-field subplots barking. Here’s what you might have missed on Monday.

DRC eke out impressive win, by hook or by crook

A left-footed shot from Hervé Kage in the 55th minute put DRC ahead after a rather subdued first half. Things then started to get a bit silly, with DRC employing all sorts of innovative time-wasting tactics. Things got much, much worse after Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala was given a second yellow card and sent off. The most astonishing bit of play-acting came around the 82nd minute when Gabriel Zakuani went down with an injury in the box. Morocco did not react to the theatrics and simply tried to get on with the game. Zakuani, though, was so deep into the disaster that he had to play along, get on the stretcher, be carried a few yards onto the pitch and then make a miraculous recovery. Their plot was nearly foiled with six minutes of stoppage time added, but even in stoppage time, DRC managed to pick up the worst of injuries and held on for an incredible win.

Elephants sometimes forget

Defending champions Ivory Coast had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Togo in Tuesday’s opening fixture. Despite a solid display from both goalkeepers, neither side could really kick into action. Their efforts weren’t exactly helped by the dodgy pitch, but that doesn’t excuse the abysmal set-pieces. Best described as “cautious”, teams will need to put some elbow grease into their next round of fixtures. [The Guardian]

Cash bonuses aren’t just for Ghana

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo arrived in Gabon on Monday, kitted out with cash bonuses for the team. Uganda begin their Afcon campaign against Ghana on Tuesday and ghanasoccernet.com reports Magogo said there was “no way” he was coming to Gabon “without money for the team because he promised them he would carry it to Gabon”. The last time Uganda played at the tournament, ruthless dictator Idi Amin was still the boss.

For once, media speculation about not being ready is right

You know the drill. Every time there is a big sporting tournament that doesn’t go to a First World country, there’s some or other kerfuffle about how the developing country will not be ready. Most of the time, those fears are completely unfounded. The Stade d’Oyem, which hosted Monday’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, is a different story. While mostly completed inside, outside things were far from perfect. Fortunately, none of those pesky capitalists from the First World care much for African football.

Speaking of stadiums not being ready

One stadium that definitely won’t be hosting any fixtures is the Stade Omar Bongo. Named after the former dictator of the country (whose son has taken over since his death in 2009), the stadium had over $220 million invested into its construction, but it’s not ready. Everything from politics to corruption and misappropriation of funds have been blamed. [The Independent] [eurosport.com]

Bolton restaurant channels the spirit of Afcon

A restaurant in Bolton in the UK changed its menu to bring a flair of the games to chilly England. Nkono usually sells “African cuisine” but changed up its menu to bring some of the flavours of football to Bolton. From yajee spiced potatoes and fried plantains to majekele chickpeas, head chef Alain Job is awakening everyone’s senses. With English Premier League Clubs huffing and puffing over losing their players, maybe they just need to dig in. [Bolton News]

If you don’t want to play for us, you won’t play for anyone

Liverpool could end up being without Joël Matip for the duration of the tournament, despite Matip saying he wants nothing to do with Cameroon. Matip has not played for his country since September 2015 and was withdrawn from selection ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Manchester United over the weekend.

Liverpool said that Fifa failed to provide the necessary guidance on the player’s eligibility. Cameroon tried their best to call him up, despite the player saying he’s not interested, and that’s where the confusion came in.

According to Fifa’s “Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players”: “A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period for which he has been released or should have been released pursuant to the provisions of this annexe, plus an additional period of five days.”

The Cameroonian FA, however, doesn’t seem to want to concede, which leaves Liverpool in a slightly awkward position. [USA Today]

Quote of the day:

“When I was asked who was the favourite and said Zimbabwe, everyone laughed at me. But in this group there is no small team.” – Zim coach Callisto Pasuwa after his side held Algeria to a 2-2 draw.

Fact of the day:

Of Morocco’s squad, just four of their players were actually born in Morocco. The rest were born in Belgium, Canada, France, Holland and Spain.

Results from 16 January:

Ivory Coast 0-0 Togo, DRC 1-0 Morocco

Tuesday’s fixtures:

Group D: Ghana vs Uganda (18:00) and Mali vs Egypt (21:00). DM

