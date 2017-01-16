Politically incorrect since 2009
16 January 2017 06:58 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 16th January 2017

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 16 Jan 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
BY EPA/TRACEY NEARMY Andy Murray of Britain during a practice session ahead of Australian Open Tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2017. The Australian Open tennis tournament will run from 16 to 29 January 2017.

Trump speaks out on NATO, Brexit and Obamacare, six men, own half the world's wealth, and Mourinho wants his team to "sharpen up".

Monday, 16th January 2017

“We ought to punish pitilessly that shameful pretence of friendly intercourse. I like a man to be a man, and to show on all occasions the bottom of his heart in his discourse. Let that be the thing to speak, and never let our feelings be beneath vain compliments”
Molière

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

There is only one show in town in 2017. The ANC succession battle will dominate the political agenda and various factions are destined to eviscerate the organisation even more as they campaign for their preferred candidates to occupy the top positions in the party. As in the past, dirty tricks and negative campaigning will be part of the game. At the end, a portion of the ANC will be crushed. Opposition parties need to do two things – watch from a safe distance and avoid provoking their own controversies. This is why Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane’s trip to Israel and the party’s handling of the visit is such a faux pas. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump speaks out over Nato, Brexit, and Obamacare

President-elect Donald Trump has had a busy weekend. Speaking to two European papers and a local news outlet in the states, Trump has managed to emit statements calling Nato irrelevant, Brexit "great", and hinted at an Obamacare replacement that involves free health care for everyone. The world's most powerful president will assume his seat this Friday.

 

Gangs kill 26 in Brazilian prison

Brazilian gangs in prison have killed at least 26 inmates. Local members appeared to have started the violence at Alcacuz prison, with the killings, mostly by beheading, spreading to other prisons in Brazil. An estimated 100 inmates were killed in violence earlier in January.

 

Eight men own half the world's wealth

A new report released by Oxfam has stated that just eight men own half of the world's wealth. The world's poorest 3.6 billion have the same fortune accrued by six Americans, one Mexican, and a Spaniard. These include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg who co-founded Facebook, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Maybe they can pay for the wall.

 

Mourinho calls for Man U to 'sharpen up'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has cautioned his team to cease wasting valuable opportunities. This came in the wake of a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the United equaliser coming in the 84th minute.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

3

The placing of Charlie Chaplin in a Charlie Chaplin lookalike contest.

 

FACT OF THE DAY

Today in 1991 the First Gulf War began.

The Queen technically owns all of the swans in the Thames.

 

Nuclear SA: Ep 1 – The Laager

BY SOUND AFRICA

 

Weather
BFN: min: 20° max: 31°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 23°, rainy
EL: min: 19° max: 21°, AM rain
JHB: min: 16° max: 29°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 33°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 25°, rainy
PMB: min: 13° max: 20°, cloudy
PKN: min: 18° max: 28°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 22°, AM rain
PTA: min: 17° max: 30°, PM rain

Financial Data
Oil=$55.45
Gold=$1,197.34
Platinum=$984.85
R/$=13.51
R/€=14.33
R/£=16.22
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,794.81
DJIA=19,885.73
FTSE 100=7,337.81

