While you were sleeping: 16th January 2017
Trump speaks out on NATO, Brexit and Obamacare, six men, own half the world's wealth, and Mourinho wants his team to "sharpen up".
Monday, 16th January 2017
“We ought to punish pitilessly that shameful pretence of friendly intercourse. I like a man to be a
Molière
Maimane’s Israeli blunder: The DA’s self-inflicted injury
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
There is only one show in town in 2017. The ANC succession battle will dominate the political agenda and various factions are destined to eviscerate the organisation even more as they campaign for their preferred candidates to occupy the top positions in the party. As in the past, dirty tricks and negative campaigning will be part of the game. At the end, a portion of the ANC will be crushed. Opposition parties need to do two things – watch from a safe distance and avoid provoking their own controversies. This is why Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane’s trip to Israel and the party’s handling of the visit is such a faux pas.
Trump speaks out over Nato, Brexit, and Obamacare
President-elect Donald Trump has had a busy weekend. Speaking to two European papers and a local news outlet in the states, Trump has managed to emit statements calling Nato irrelevant, Brexit "great", and hinted at an Obamacare replacement that involves free health care for everyone. The world's most powerful president will assume his seat this Friday.
Gangs kill 26 in Brazilian prison
Brazilian gangs in prison have killed at least 26 inmates. Local members appeared to have started the violence at Alcacuz prison, with the killings, mostly by beheading, spreading to other prisons in Brazil. An estimated 100 inmates were killed in violence earlier in January.
Eight men own half the world's wealth
A new report released by Oxfam has stated that just eight men own half of the world's wealth. The
Mourinho calls for Man U to 'sharpen up'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has cautioned his team to cease wasting valuable opportunities. This came in the wake of a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the United equaliser coming in the 84th minute.
3
The placing of Charlie Chaplin in a Charlie Chaplin lookalike contest.
Today in 1991 the First Gulf War began.
The Queen technically owns all of the swans in the Thames.
