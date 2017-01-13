Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW

Wired World
Cape Town - South African golfer Jaco van Zyl bagged a hole-in-one in Round 2 at the SA Open, earning him a brand new BMW i8!
Using a 4-iron, 37-year-old Van Zyl aced the par-3, 17th hole on Friday morning. Van Zyl would go on to sign for a round of 7-under par, 65, to sit 8-under at the halfway mark.According to Wheels24 , the car is worth R1.9m!
Only the winner of this year's tournament, who will pocket nearly R2.3m, will earn more than Van Zyl this week. DM
