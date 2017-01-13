Russian broadcaster briefly interrupts US network's online feed
Russian state-funded English-language news channel RT briefly interrupted US network C-SPAN's online video feed on Thursday, broadcasting for around 10 minutes.
The feed from RT -- for Russia Today, which US officials accuse of being a propaganda outlet -- interrupted footage of Representative Maxine Waters speaking about the Securities and Exchange Commission on the House floor around 2:30 pm (1930 GMT) before the site returned to regular programming.
C-SPAN is investigating the incident, the public affairs network said in a statement.
"This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming," it said.
"We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal
The incident took place amid a mounting controversy about Russian internet hacking, which US intelligence officials believe was carried out to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election in November. DM
