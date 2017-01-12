While you were sleeping: 12th January 2016
Trump's press briefing aftermath, Zapiro hits Daily Maverick's front page, and how stress is linked to heart disease revealed.
Thursday, 12th January 2017
"I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours."
Barack Obama
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER: Did Tshwane’s Solly Msimanga really break SA foreign policy?
By RICHARD POPLAK
Julius Malema’s favourite member of the Democratic Alliance, Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga, recently pulled a Donald J Trump and found himself
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump lashes out at US intelligence community
President-elect Donald Trump produced a predictable first press briefing. Blaming intelligence agencies and the media for "phoney" information relating to Trump and secret links with Russia, Trump also weirdly accepted that the Kremlin interfered with the US elections. CNN was called "fake news" and a refusal to divest from his businesses, and Trump's tune has not changed one whit.
Zapiro lands on Daily Maverick's shores
South Africa's foremost political cartoonist has had his Daily Maverick debut. Zapiro's first cartoon on DM has been released today. Be sure to check in and have a look at today's offering.
Alphabet leaves drone internet, sticks with blimps
The company that owns both Google and Google X has announced it is abandoning its plans to roll out global internet via drones. Alphabet will now instead be focusing its efforts on balloons. The cost and technical requirements of UAVs simply did not compare to that of balloons when it came to delivering
Research provides link between stress and heart disease
New research by American scientists has shown the way in which stress can contribute to heart disease. A highly active amygdala, a part of the brain, can lead to increased bone marrow activity and inflammation of the arteries, leading to increasing heart disease and stroke risks. Although a link was long-suspected, this is the first published article showing just how it was so.
IN NUMBERS
15%
The portion of Australia's pizza sales that are Hawaiian.
FACT OF THE DAY
Today last year saw a bombing at the Blue Mosque in Istanbul kill ten and injure 15.
"Genuine Leather" does not denote authenticity, but rather a grade. It is the second worst type of leather on the market.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
South Africa’s Foreign Policy: A fine balancing act in a world beset with ‘duality’ politics
A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN
