For people who didn't join the struggle to be stupid
12 January 2017 07:25 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 12th January 2016

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 12 Jan 2017 05:57 (South Africa)
BY EPA/NIC BOTHMA A SAAF Oryx battles a blaze during a fire spreading rapidly through vegetation around residential areas in the mountainous suburb of Glencairn in Cape Town, South Africa, 11 January 2017. Hundreds of residents were evacuated as the fire fanned by strong north westerly winds started in Ocean View ripped through Glencairn heading towards Simonstown according to eye witness reports at the scene.

Trump's press briefing aftermath, Zapiro hits Daily Maverick's front page, and how stress is linked to heart disease revealed.

Thursday, 12th January 2017

"I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours."
Barack Obama

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

Julius Malema’s favourite member of the Democratic Alliance, Tshwane Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga, recently pulled a Donald J Trump and found himself cozying up with the Taiwanese. Did the VIP -slaying politician destroy decades of delicately wrought South African foreign policy when he visited Taipei over the course of the Christmas break? Or was this a political storm in a teacup, generated to undermine his shaky coalition? 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump lashes out at US intelligence community

President-elect Donald Trump produced a predictable first press briefing. Blaming intelligence agencies and the media for "phoney" information relating to Trump and secret links with Russia, Trump also weirdly accepted that the Kremlin interfered with the US elections. CNN was called "fake news" and a refusal to divest from his businesses, and Trump's tune has not changed one whit.

 

Zapiro lands on Daily Maverick's shores

South Africa's foremost political cartoonist has had his Daily Maverick debut. Zapiro's first cartoon on DM has been released today. Be sure to check in and have a look at today's offering.

 

Alphabet leaves drone internet, sticks with blimps

The company that owns both Google and Google X has announced it is abandoning its plans to roll out global internet via drones. Alphabet will now instead be focusing its efforts on balloons. The cost and technical requirements of UAVs simply did not compare to that of balloons when it came to delivering internet to remote and poorly-developed communities.

 

Research provides link between stress and heart disease

New research by American scientists has shown the way in which stress can contribute to heart disease. A highly active amygdala, a part of the brain, can lead to increased bone marrow activity and inflammation of the arteries, leading to increasing heart disease and stroke risks. Although a link was long-suspected, this is the first published article showing just how it was so.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

15%

The portion of Australia's pizza sales that are Hawaiian. 

 

FACT OF THE DAY

Today last year saw a bombing at the Blue Mosque in Istanbul kill ten and injure 15.

"Genuine Leather" does not denote authenticity, but rather a grade. It is the second worst type of leather on the market.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Zapiro: Run ANC, Run!

BY ZAPIRO

 

OPINIONISTAS

Credit ratings agencies: Messengers or Bouncers?

A column by PATRICK CRAVEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 20° max: 29°, rainy
CPT: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 36°, PM rain
EL: min: 20° max: 26°, PM rain
JHB: min: 16° max: 29°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 33°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 36°, PM rain
PMB: min: 13° max: 30°, cloudy
PKN: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 20° max: 25°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$54.37
Gold=$1,178.49
Platinum=$966.35
R/$=13.94
R/€=14.60
R/£=16.87
$/€=1.04
JSE All Share=52,437.91
DJIA=19,920.40
FTSE 100=7,312.85

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.