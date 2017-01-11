While you were sleeping: 11th January 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 11 Jan 2017 05:50 (South Africa)
Obama gives final "yes we did" speech, China sends aircraft carrier to Taiwan Strait, and rhinos use poo like Facebook.
Wednesday, 11th January 2017
"Dontopedalogy is the science of opening your mouth and putting your foot in it, a science which I have practised for a good many years."
Prince Philip
STORY OF THE DAY
Mission Improbable? Stalwarts aim to change ANC’s leadership selection process
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
By their own admission, the ANC veterans’ intervention to confront the crisis in their organisation has set them
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Obama's farewell speech caps
President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech last night, emphasising that America was improved in virtually "every measurable way" following his presidency. Speaking in Chicago, Obama's speech highlighted the ongoing divisiveness of racism while also stressing the importance of national unity going forward.
Charleston Church shooter sentenced to death
China's aircraft carrier enters Taiwan Strait
China's sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, has entered the Taiwan Strait in a clear show of force by Beijing. This move comes straight off the back of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States. Taiwanese F-16 fighter jets are monitoring the vessel.
Rhinos use poo like social media: study
A new research report by South African and German scientists has shown that rhinos use their dung to signal gender, age, and sexual availability. Using synthesised equivalent scents throughout Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, the researchers were able to "attract territorial males using female heat-signalled scent". At the very least, rhino poo is possibly less full of shit than half of your daily feed on Facebook.
IN NUMBERS
157
The number of awards Meryl Streep has won as an actor.
FACT OF THE DAY
Today in 1879 the Anglo-Zulu War began.
The programming language Python is named after Monty Python.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 19° max: 29°, AM rain
CPT: min: 18° max: 31°, sunny
DBN: min: 21° max: 31°, cloudy
EL: min: 22° max: 31°, AM rain
JHB: min: 15° max: 26°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 29°, PM rain
NLP: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 31°, cloudy
PKN: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 20° max: 34°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$53.93
Gold=$1,187.20
Platinum=$977.70
R/$=13.73
R/€=14.50
R/£=16.70
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=51,740.17
DJIA=19,859.62
FTSE 100=7,237.77
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.