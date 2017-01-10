While you were sleeping: 10 January 2017

If one was running a competition to determine who had fired the starting gun for this year’s ANC leadership campaign, you would probably have to give the prize to the ANC Women’s League. On Saturday night they became the first organ of the ANC (as opposed to members of the Alliance) to formally call for a particular person to be the new leader of the party. A lot has been said about why they did it, and the smackdown that was swiftly administered by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe. But the league’s proposal seems to be almost fatally flawed, not just because they jumped the gun, but because of the people it wants in the Top Six of the ANC. The Women’s League of today seems to lack any kind of coherent political programme, apart from existing to push for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's ascendancy. It is tragic, considering how important the league used to be.