10 January 2017 06:52 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 10 January 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 10 Jan 2017 05:45 (South Africa)

Trump appoints son-in-law as advisor, Pentagon tests its drone swarms, and 'Hollyweed' sign prankster arrested.

Tuesday, 10th January

“History is not made by great dreams, but by the petty wants of all respectable, moderately thievish and selfish people, that is, of everyone. All our ideas, loves, plans, heroic ideals, all these lofty things are worthless.”
Karel Čapek

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

If one was running a competition to determine who had fired the starting gun for this year’s ANC leadership campaign, you would probably have to give the prize to the ANC Women’s League. On Saturday night they became the first organ of the ANC (as opposed to members of the Alliance) to formally call for a particular person to be the new leader of the party. A lot has been said about why they did it, and the smackdown that was swiftly administered by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe. But the league’s proposal seems to be almost fatally flawed, not just because they jumped the gun, but because of the people it wants in the Top Six of the ANC. The Women’s League of today seems to lack any kind of coherent political programme, apart from existing to push for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's ascendancy. It is tragic, considering how important the league used to be.

 
 
 

Trump appoints son-in-law as advisor

Not to be delayed by Meryl Streep at all, Donald Trump has named son-in-law Jared Kushner as his advisor. At 36, Kushner inherited his parents' real estate and publishing empire and is worth an estimated $1.8-billion. Nobody mentioned current anti-nepotism during the Monday announcement.

 

Mayer to quit Yahoo board after Verizon deal

Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer has announced that she will depart from Yahoo's board as soon as the Verizon merger is completed. Mayer intends to remain on board with the core business, but will leave as soon as the long-anticipated merger is implemented.

 

Drone swarm successfully tested

The Pentagon announced on Monday that it had successfully tested a swarm of microdrones. Launched from three F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, the swarm was able to self-learn, auto-generate its own formations and pathways, and self-heal. The intention for these drones beyond 'cool' science is to weaponise the swarms. The future is here, and it's terrifying.

 

'Hollyweed' prankster arrested

The LAPD have arrested a suspect who they believe defaced the Hollywood sign to depict 'Hollyweed'. Zachary Cole Fernandez, 30, was inspired by another artist who had envisioned the 'o-to-e' paradigm. Fernandez's purpose was to prompt a conversation about the legalisation of marijuana.

 
384,912

The number of years requested for the longest prison sentence in history. It was for a Spanish postman who had failed to deliver over 42,000 letters. He only spent just over 14 years in prison.

 

Today in 1806 Cape Town is surrendered to the British by Dutch settlers.

Microwaving a sliced grape could cause it to explode into a ball of superheated plasma.

 

BFN: min: 20° max: 28°, cloudy
CPT: min: 16° max: 34°, sunny
DBN: min: 22° max: 25°, AM rain
EL: min: 21° max: 23°, rainy
JHB: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
KIM: min: 22° max: 30°, PM rain
NLP: min: 15° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 11° max: 29°, cloudy
PKN: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 25°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy

Oil=$55.45 
Gold=$1,184.15 
Platinum=$980.55
R/$=13.64 
R/€=14.41 
R/£=16.59 
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=51,049.71 
DJIA=19,911.47 
FTSE 100=7,237.77
