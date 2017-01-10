Twin blasts near Afghan parliament in Kabul, casualties feared

Twin explosions were detonated near the Afghan parliament in Kabul Tuesday, the interior ministry said, with casualties feared in the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

At least one of the blasts was apparently caused by a car bomb, ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

"They targeted employees of parliament, there have been casualties," a second security source said.

us/st/sm

© 1994-2017 Agence France-Presse