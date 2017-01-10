Wired World
Drunk driving could soon be as serious as rape, murder - minister
- 10 Jan 2017 02:21 (South Africa)
Pretoria - The transport ministry is looking at reclassifying drunk driving to be as serious a crime as rape, murder or attempted murder.
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters told reporters in Midrand on Tuesday, during the release of the 2016/17 festive season road fatality statistics, that they were looking at changing the crime from a Schedule 3 to a Schedule 5 offence.
This formed part of its proposed interventions following the 1 714 death recorded over the period.
Those convicted
Premeditated murder is a Schedule 6 offence.
