We defeated the entropy.
10 January 2017 14:27 (South Africa)
Wired World

Drunk driving could soon be as serious as rape, murder - minister

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 10 Jan 2017 02:21 (South Africa)

Pretoria - The transport ministry is looking at reclassifying drunk driving to be as serious a crime as rape, murder or attempted murder.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters told reporters in Midrand on Tuesday, during the release of the 2016/17 festive season road fatality statistics, that they were looking at changing the crime from a Schedule 3 to a Schedule 5 offence.

This formed part of its proposed interventions following the 1 714 death recorded over the period.

Those convicted under a Schedule 5 offence face a recommended minimum sentence of 15 years in jail. Schedule 5 offences include murder, attempted murder, treason, rape, corruption, extortion and fraud.

Premeditated murder is a Schedule 6 offence.

News24

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.