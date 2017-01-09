While you were sleeping: 9 January 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 09 Jan 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
Golden Globes kicks off in style, Israel truck attack kills four, and SpaceX delays it's Monday launch.
Monday, 9th January
“Perhaps it is better to wake
Kate Chopin
STORY OF THE DAY
ANC at 105: Succession endorsement grabs spotlight as Zuma dances off the stage
By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
The ANC’s
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
La La Land and The Crown big winners at Golden Globes
The first major awards show of 2017 has kicked off in style, with La La Land scooping many awards. Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis and Aaron Taylor-Johnson all won acting awards, with Netflix's The Crown grabbing best television series.
Truck attack kills four in Israel
A truck attack on
Clinton never to run for president again
A close friend
A planned launch on Monday for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed. Horrid weather conditions – heavy wind and rain, has been plaguing the California launch site. The next available launch site for the rocket, carrying Iridium NEXT communications satellites, is January 14.
IN NUMBERS
5-400
The range of years it can take for a cigarette butt to decompose.
FACT OF THE DAY
Today in 1916, the Battle of Gallipoli concluded.
There is an app in Iceland to verify whether the person you're dating is a relative or not.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 18° max: 29°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 30°, windy
JHB: min: 15° max: 25°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 30°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 12° max: 32°, cloudy
PKN: min: 15° max: 23°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 26°, cloudy
PTA: min: 15° max: 24°, PM rain
Financial Data
Oil=$57.10
Gold=$1,172.63
Platinum=$968.20
R/$=13.79
R/€=14.43
R/£=16.84
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=51,216.00
DJIA=19,963.80
FTSE 100=7,210.05
- John Stupart
- Wired World
Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.
Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.