9 January 2017 06:36 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 9 January 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • 09 Jan 2017 05:56 (South Africa)
BY EPA/SEDAT SUNA A dog takes a peek into a butcher shop on a snowy day in Istanbul, Turkey, 07 January 2017. Temperatures in Istanbul dropped to minus five degrees Celsius with snow showers.

Golden Globes kicks off in style, Israel truck attack kills four, and SpaceX delays it's Monday launch.

Monday, 9th January

“Perhaps it is better to wake up after all, even to suffer, rather than to remain a dupe to illusions all one's life.”
Kate Chopin

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

The ANC’s 105th anniversary celebrations went off without a hitch – in that nobody got booed, no structures collapsed due to adverse weather, and supporters turned up in large numbers and stayed for the duration of President Jacob Zuma’s speech. All boxes ticked; no major embarrassments or disasters to have to explain away. The big talking point was not Zuma’s speech – not that it ever is – but the ANC Women’s League’s (ANCWL) surprise announcement on Saturday night that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was their presidential candidate. So, welcome to 2017, the year of the ANC succession battle. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

La La Land and The Crown big winners at Golden Globes

The first major awards show of 2017 has kicked off in style, with La La Land scooping many awards. Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis and Aaron Taylor-Johnson all won acting awards, with Netflix's The Crown grabbing best television series.

 

Truck attack kills four in Israel

A truck attack on Sunday January 8 killed three women and a man at a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem. The attacker, identified as a Palestinian, was also called an ISIS support by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

Clinton never to run for president again

A close friend to Hillary Clinton has indicated on Sunday that the former Secretary of State will not run for president again. Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress stated on Sunday that Clinton will instead focus on work revolving around children and families. It may also have something to do with the very real possibility that funding a Clinton campaign again would be rather tricky.

 

SpaceX launch delayed

A planned launch on Monday for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has been delayed. Horrid weather conditions – heavy wind and rain, has been plaguing the California launch site. The next available launch site for the rocket, carrying Iridium NEXT communications satellites, is January 14.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

5-400

The range of years it can take for a cigarette butt to decompose.

 

FACT OF THE DAY

Today in 1916, the Battle of Gallipoli concluded.

There is an app in Iceland to verify whether the person you're dating is a relative or not.

 

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 18° max: 29°, sunny
CPT: min: 17° max: 28°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 30°, windy
JHB: min: 15° max: 25°, PM rain
KIM: min: 21° max: 30°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 12° max: 32°, cloudy
PKN: min: 15° max: 23°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 26°, cloudy
PTA: min: 15° max: 24°, PM rain

Financial Data
Oil=$57.10
Gold=$1,172.63
Platinum=$968.20
R/$=13.79
R/€=14.43
R/£=16.84
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=51,216.00
DJIA=19,963.80
FTSE 100=7,210.05

