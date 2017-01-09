While you were sleeping: 9 January 2017

The ANC’s 105th anniversary celebrations went off without a hitch – in that nobody got booed, no structures collapsed due to adverse weather, and supporters turned up in large numbers and stayed for the duration of President Jacob Zuma’s speech. All boxes ticked; no major embarrassments or disasters to have to explain away. The big talking point was not Zuma’s speech – not that it ever is – but the ANC Women’s League’s (ANCWL) surprise announcement on Saturday night that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was their presidential candidate. So, welcome to 2017, the year of the ANC succession battle.