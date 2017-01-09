Trump lashes out at Streep over Golden Globes speech

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at screen legend Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton "flunky" after the actress berated him at the Golden Globes ceremony.

Streep, a prominent Clinton supporter, blasted Trump for his divisive rhetoric as she received a lifetime achievement award at the glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She also ripped Trump for the infamous campaign speech during which he did a decidedly unflattering impression of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ' groveling ' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad," Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

"Just more very dishonest media!" the president-elect added.

ch/ acb

© 1994-2017 Agence France-Presse