While you were sleeping: 6 January 2016
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 06 Jan 2017 05:24 (South Africa)
Intelligence chiefs pin their flags to Russia, Samsung post serious profits, and cancer deaths on the decline in the USA.
TGIF, 6th January
“You must not ever stop being whimsical. And you must not, ever, give anyone else the responsibility for your life.”
Mary Oliver
STORY OF THE DAY
Much ado Abbott nothing: Substantial Kolpak signings concerning, but not surprising
By ANTOINETTE MULLER.
Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw became the latest two players in a long list of “Kolpak” signings over the last few months. Both came as a surprise to the team and management staff, but in the grander scheme of things, it speaks more of the global political climate. Still, there is a number of reasons to be concerned, especially considering Abbott high-profile.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Russian hacking theme of intelligence chief briefing
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has told the Senate that they had a "very high" confidence in their findings that the Russians mounted a major cyber attack aimed at disrupting the 2016 elections. The announcement was made just one day before the USA's intelligence chiefs are set to brief the country's next president. Whether Donald Trump wants to hear the news is another question entirely.
Samsung profits expected to skyrocket
Samsung Electronics announced today that it expects profits to soar by 50 percent this quarter. High memory chip prices and a healthy demand for smartphones has fueled the company's $7.8 billion operating profit. It appears as though having devices that literally explode in your hands does not hamper a company's overall success.
At least six people have been killed by widespread flooding in southern Thailand. Nine provinces have been affected by the downpour, including the popular tourist spot of Samui. Rail lines have been washed away and flights cancelled. If you'd planned a post-Christmas getaway to Southern Thailand, you may want to double check your flight.
A new study released on Thursday has shown cancer-related deaths in the United States fall dramatically. Death rates fell 21 percent from a high point in 1991, according to the American Cancer Society's annual report. New treatments and broader access by the public to
IN NUMBERS
23
The years so far that Germans have been maintaining a meme that the town of Bielefeld does not exist.
FACT OF THE DAY
Today in 1995 Joe Slovo passed away.
Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'
Weather
BFN: min: 18° max: 23°, PM rain
CPT: min: 19° max: 27°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 27°, PM rain
EL: min: 20° max: 24°, windy
JHB: min: 15° max: 29°, PM rain
KIM: min: 19° max: 26°, rainy
NLP: min: 17° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
PKN: min: 15° max: 30°, PM rain
PE: min: 19° max: 23°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 30°, PM rain
Financial Data
Oil=$56.11
Gold=$1,166.33
Platinum=$945.82
R/$=13.57
R/€=14.38
R/£=16.85
$/€=1.05
JSE All Share=50,474.95
DJIA=19,887.73
FTSE 100=7,195.31
- John Stupart
- Wired World
